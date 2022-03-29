NAFCU Services Announces Partnership to ­­­Provide­­­­ Credit Unions with SentiLink Identity Verification and Fraud Solutions

NAFCU Services announced today that SentiLink has become the newest Preferred Partner to join their program serving credit unions. The partnership was approved following a rigorous, independent review and voting process by credit union executives. By partnering with SentiLink, NAFCU members will have access to state-of-the art identity verification and fraud solutions to assist in the mission of providing the best service to credit union members.

SentiLink stops identity fraud at the point of new account opening. Their solutions are used when onboarding new customers for a wide range of products including new credit union membership accounts, credit cards, auto loans, mortgage loans, and personal loans. They work in real-time via API, and they are also accessible without any engineering or technical integration.

"Credit unions having a new line of fraud defense can dramatically decrease their losses and increase their member's security— SentiLink's solutions are pretty groundbreaking in their approach and effectiveness," said Randy Salser, president of NAFCU Services. "We're excited to welcome the SentiLink team as our Preferred Partner and to keep driving innovation together in our industry."

"We're excited to partner with the NAFCU team and expand the work we do serving credit unions and their members," said SentiLink Co-founder and CEO, Naftali Harris. "We're proud to be protecting credit unions from identity theft and synthetic fraud and are honored that's resulted in us being named a NAFCU Preferred Partner."

As part of the National Association of Federally-Insured Credit Unions, NAFCU Services provides funding, educational content, and a portfolio of trusted and vetted Preferred Partners.

For 40+ years, we've served credit unions across the country. Our team of partners delivers groundbreaking ideas and next-gen solutions, enabling credit unions to compete, change the status quo, and grow their institutions. For more information, visit our website and follow us on Twitter.

About SentiLink

SentiLink was founded in 2017 by Naftali Harris and Max Blumenfeld, creators of the risk and fraud systems at the online lender, Affirm. SentiLink has raised $85M to date from investors including Andreessen Horowitz, NYCA Partners and Craft Ventures among others. They have over 100 U.S-based clients.

