Varenne Capital Promotes Three Investment Professionals to Managing Directors

Varenne Capital Partners ("Varenne Capital"), a Paris-based global investment management firm today announces the promotion of three investment professionals: Florent Bersani, Giacomo De Nardis and Bertrand Vaur to Managing Directors.
Varenne Capital's team includes 15 investment professionals with a nine-year average tenure, reflecting the collaborative culture that leads to very low turnover. Founded in 2003, Varenne Capital has $4.3 Billion assets under management at year-end 2021.
"We are proud to recognize these newly appointed Managing Directors who embody the professional qualities and founding values of team spirit and dedication that have helped shape Varenne Capital," said Giuseppe Perrone, Varenne's President, Managing Partner. "We are confident they will continue to deploy their talents to benefit the entire company, as we promote the highest standards, efficiency, and human qualities."
About VARENNE CAPITAL PARTNERS
Varenne Capital, an independent investment firm in Paris, France, founded in 2003 by three veteran investors – Giuseppe Perrone, Marco Sormani and David Mellul – has developed a unique hedge fund strategy combining four complementary investment frameworks: Long Equity, Short Equity, Merger Arbitrage and Tail Risk Hedging. The firm successfully applies Private Equity-style due diligence to fundamental analysis of public equities. Varenne Capital takes pride in generating all research internally, utilizing expert networks, without relying on any brokers' research.
More online: https://www.varennecapital.com/en/ and https://bit.ly/3tCLhjK
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220329005164/en/
