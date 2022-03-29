Stephanie Beatriz, Alan Cumming, and Helen Hunt Team Up in the Sci-Fi Thriller Podcast SOLAR, Produced by CurtCo Media

SOLAR takes listeners on an immersive journey through the heart of the solar system and the vastness of the human spirit.

Podcast network CurtCo Media today launched season one of SOLAR, an immersive, 12-episode audio drama starring Stephanie Beatriz, Tony Award winner Alan Cumming, Academy Award winner Helen Hunt, and Jonathan Bangs. It was created by Chris Porter and directed by Jenny Curtis and Chris Porter, with sound design by C.J. Drumeller.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220329005181/en/

Sci-fi Thriller Podcast "Solar" Launches Today; Features Alan Cumming, Helen Hunt, Stephanie Beatriz, and Jonathan Bangs (Graphic: Business Wire)

Disconnected from Earth and trapped on separate parts of their spacecraft, crew members must fight for survival following a disaster onboard the ill-fated Aethon, a manned solar research probe sent to explore temporal distortion around the sun. As painful memories, forgotten dreams, technological challenges, and blunt realities collide, the crew must work together to keep their hope alive in the face of growing darkness.

"Many years ago, as a young actor, I loved performing in radio drama. It's so exciting to me that now—in this era of podcasts—that oral drama is back. And SOLAR could not be more of a fusion of immersive sound design and great drama. I loved being in it," says Alan Cumming, who voices Alex Tawley, the Commander of the Aethon ship.

The first two episodes are available now. The 30-45-minute episodes will be released weekly on Tuesdays, with short supplemental scenes ("Recovered Audio Assets" that range from 1-5 minutes) released weekly on Thursdays.

Two years in the making, SOLAR is a fully staged, cinematic audio experience at the "edge of the audio art." Mastered in Dolby Atmos and sound-designed to be completely immersive, each voice and sound wholly envelopes the listener, with audio coming from all around them.

We are thrilled to present SOLAR with an all-star cast, phenomenal immersive sound, and a viscerally memorable music score all within this stunning story penned by Chris Porter," explains Bill Curtis, CEO of CurtCo Media and Executive Producer. "This project is the absolute highest quality production. From the page, to the performance, to the final product—it's truly groundbreaking."

SOLAR also features an accomplished supporting cast, including the voice talents of Danielle Pinnock (CBS's Ghosts), Colin Ford (Netflix's Daybreak), Anne Yatco (Jujutsu Kaisen), Dana Gourrier (Django Unchained), and more.

Listen and follow on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Samsung Free, Amazon Music, and everywhere you listen to podcasts.

For more information about SOLAR, visit: solarthepodcast.com.

SOLAR is a CurtCo Media production in association with Workhouse Media.

Beatriz is represented by ICM Partners, Authentic Talent & Literary Management, and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher. Cumming is represented by ICM Partners, Bond Artist Management, and UK's B-Side Management. Hunt is represented by Slate PR and UTA.

About CurtCo Media

From its studios in Malibu, CA, CurtCo Media celebrates the fast-growing world of podcasting by providing millions of sophisticated listeners with inspirational programming, authoritative hosts, nationally recognized guests, and talented storytellers. CurtCo presents shows covering a breadth of topics (luxury travel, medicine, cars, politics, entertainment, and fiction) with the finest quality scripts, musical scores, recording, editing, and sound design.

To learn more, visit curtco.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220329005181/en/