Stephanie Beatriz, Alan Cumming, and Helen Hunt Team Up in the Sci-Fi Thriller Podcast SOLAR, Produced by CurtCo Media

SOLAR takes listeners on an immersive journey through the heart of the solar system and the vastness of the human spirit.
Podcast network CurtCo Media today launched season one of SOLAR, an immersive, 12-episode audio drama starring Stephanie Beatriz, Tony Award winner Alan Cumming, Academy Award winner Helen Hunt, and Jonathan Bangs. It was created by Chris Porter and directed by Jenny Curtis and Chris Porter, with sound design by C.J. Drumeller.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220329005181/en/
Sci-fi Thriller Podcast "Solar" Launches Today; Features Alan Cumming, Helen Hunt, Stephanie Beatriz, and Jonathan Bangs (Graphic: Business Wire)
Disconnected from Earth and trapped on separate parts of their spacecraft, crew members must fight for survival following a disaster onboard the ill-fated Aethon, a manned solar research probe sent to explore temporal distortion around the sun. As painful memories, forgotten dreams, technological challenges, and blunt realities collide, the crew must work together to keep their hope alive in the face of growing darkness.
"Many years ago, as a young actor, I loved performing in radio drama. It's so exciting to me that now—in this era of podcasts—that oral drama is back. And SOLAR could not be more of a fusion of immersive sound design and great drama. I loved being in it," says Alan Cumming, who voices Alex Tawley, the Commander of the Aethon ship.
The first two episodes are available now. The 30-45-minute episodes will be released weekly on Tuesdays, with short supplemental scenes ("Recovered Audio Assets" that range from 1-5 minutes) released weekly on Thursdays.
Two years in the making, SOLAR is a fully staged, cinematic audio experience at the "edge of the audio art." Mastered in Dolby Atmos and sound-designed to be completely immersive, each voice and sound wholly envelopes the listener, with audio coming from all around them.
We are thrilled to present SOLAR with an all-star cast, phenomenal immersive sound, and a viscerally memorable music score all within this stunning story penned by Chris Porter," explains Bill Curtis, CEO of CurtCo Media and Executive Producer. "This project is the absolute highest quality production. From the page, to the performance, to the final product—it's truly groundbreaking."
SOLAR also features an accomplished supporting cast, including the voice talents of Danielle Pinnock (CBS's Ghosts), Colin Ford (Netflix's Daybreak), Anne Yatco (Jujutsu Kaisen), Dana Gourrier (Django Unchained), and more.
Listen and follow on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Samsung Free, Amazon Music, and everywhere you listen to podcasts.
For more information about SOLAR, visit: solarthepodcast.com.
SOLAR is a CurtCo Media production in association with Workhouse Media.
Beatriz is represented by ICM Partners, Authentic Talent & Literary Management, and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher. Cumming is represented by ICM Partners, Bond Artist Management, and UK's B-Side Management. Hunt is represented by Slate PR and UTA.
About CurtCo Media
From its studios in Malibu, CA, CurtCo Media celebrates the fast-growing world of podcasting by providing millions of sophisticated listeners with inspirational programming, authoritative hosts, nationally recognized guests, and talented storytellers. CurtCo presents shows covering a breadth of topics (luxury travel, medicine, cars, politics, entertainment, and fiction) with the finest quality scripts, musical scores, recording, editing, and sound design.
To learn more, visit curtco.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220329005181/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.