Riskonnect Appoints Software Industry Veteran Fritz Hesse as Chief Technology Officer

Riskonnect, the leader in integrated risk management (IRM) solutions, today announced Fritz Hesse has joined its leadership team as Chief Technology Officer. Hesse will accelerate Riskonnect's technology innovation and help drive the provider into its next stage of growth.

Hesse's main focus will be on integrating and advancing Riskonnect's IRM solution and technology platform, enabling customers to easily bring all aspects of risk under one roof.

Hesse brings more than 25 years of experience leading and scaling highly successful and world-class software organizations across the enterprise and consumer markets. Prior to Riskonnect, Hesse was CTO at Bazaarvoice, the global leader in sourcing product ratings, reviews, and other user-generated content for brands and retailers. He has also held executive positions at Mitek Systems, Intuit, and MaintenanceNet, which was acquired by Cisco. He spent a large portion of his early career overseeing software engineering teams at JD Edwards, which is now owned by Oracle.

"We are thrilled to welcome Fritz to the executive team. He is committed to ongoing innovation at Riskonnect with a particular emphasis on customer value and experience," said Jim Wetekamp, Riskonnect's CEO. "His leadership and expertise are incredibly valuable to our technology strategy and further solidify our dedication to creating world-leading integrated risk management solutions."

Riskonnect recently announced its acquisition of Sword GRC, a UK-based software company that specializes in project and enterprise risk management solutions. Sword GRC is Riskonnect's latest acquisition after buying ICIX in October 2021 and the third acquisition for Riskonnect in under two years. The software provider also acquired Xactium in early 2020 to strengthen its financial services, project risk management, and AI capabilities.

Riskonnect is consistently recognized for being a best place to work, mostly recently in the Best Places to Work in Insurance program. Riskonnect was also named a Best and Brightest Company to Work For® winner in Atlanta and Chicago for the third consecutive year.

About Riskonnect

Riskonnect is the leading integrated risk management software solution provider. Our technology empowers organizations with the ability to anticipate, manage, and respond in real-time to strategic and operational risks across the extended enterprise. More than 950 customers across six continents use our unique risk-correlation technology to gain previously unattainable insights that deliver better business outcomes. Riskonnect has more than 525 risk management experts in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. To learn more, visit www.riskonnect.com.

