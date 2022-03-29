Belden Technology Solutions Architect Named Telecommunications Industry Association Committee Chair

Belden Inc., a leading global supplier of specialty networking solutions, has announced that Technology Solutions Architect Henry Franc has been selected to Chair the Telecommunications Industry Association's TR42 Telecommunications Cabling Systems Engineering Committee.

The TR42 Committee develops and maintains voluntary standards for telecommunications cabling infrastructure in user-owned buildings including commercial, residential, and industrial buildings, health care facilities and data centers. The standards work covers requirements for cabling of all types, including copper and optical fiber cable and components, as well as installation and field testing. Franc was elected to the position by his colleagues in the committee.

"The Belden team holds a unique perspective on standards work," said Franc. "I'm joined in this work by an extraordinary group of Belden professionals who share a passion for giving back and making an impact on the industry. Our goal is to ensure the standards are solid for customers today, while allowing them to adapt and advance with changing technology."

According to Franc, the end result of standards must benefit customers and remain product-agnostic. When the standards uphold their intention, as evidenced by Belden's approach, technology integrates and functions properly, allowing customers to feel confident that all parts of their network will operate seamlessly today and into the future.

"This team exemplifies one of Belden's core values, which is ‘We Reach for Greatness,'" said Julie Furber, Executive Vice President, Smart Buildings. "Henry and the team serve the TIA as volunteers. Their dedication is evident in their work to ensure the standards have a positive impact on customer outcomes and give them access to solutions that solve their greatest network and connectivity challenges. This work is selfless and customer-centric, which is what makes all of us at Belden most proud."

Belden cites a long history of dedication to serving as a true industry partner and solutions provider. A 120-year old company that sold components to Thomas Edison and delivered the first television broadcast with its innovations, Belden continues to provide solutions today that improve the ability to communicate and connect in an ever-changing world.

Franc, alongside his colleague Ron Tellas, was also awarded a 2021 TIA Star Award which recognizes individuals for their commitment to and engagement in TIA initiatives. Additionally, he was named the Building Industry Consulting Service International (BICSI) David K. Blythe, University of Kentucky Outstanding Member of the Year for 2021. This award honors members for their work to promote BICSI's educational and professional development programs in the telecommunications industry.

About Belden

Belden Inc. delivers a comprehensive product portfolio designed to meet the mission-critical network infrastructure needs of industrial and enterprise markets. With innovative solutions targeted at reliable and secure transmission of rapidly growing amounts of data, audio and video needed for today's applications, Belden is at the center of the global transformation to a connected world. Founded in 1902, the company is headquartered in St. Louis and has manufacturing capabilities in North America, Europe, Africa and Asia. For more information, visit us at www.belden.com; follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

