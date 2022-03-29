Gartner Analyst Joins Black Kite as New Cyber Risk Evangelist

25-Year Industry Veteran Jeffrey Wheatman to accelerate strategies in third-party risk management

Black Kite, the leader in third-party cyber risk intelligence, today announced former Gartner analyst Jeffrey Wheatman has joined the company as Senior Vice President Cyber Risk Evangelist (SVP CRE). Wheatman will not only help clients identify and understand their cyber threat risks, but work with them to strengthen their infrastructure and mitigate third-party risk.

"Jeffrey is an esteemed leader that has been a force in the cybersecurity space for decades. His research and analysis are a guiding light for industry leaders – and now Black Kite. Our customers will also benefit by having his expertise in-house," said Paul Paget, Chief Executive Officer of Black Kite. "Demand for Black Kite is skyrocketing with third-party cyber risk events on the rise. We can't think of a better visionary to support our customers seeking innovation and superior leadership."

Before joining Black Kite, Wheatman was a Vice President in Gartner's Cybersecurity and Risk Management Group for more than 15 years. There, he worked with clients to build and improve their information security and IT risk management programs by helping them assess risk, report on program status, and bridge the connection between technology and cybersecurity risk. He co-led and created research that highlighted the security mandate to the executive board level, delivering actionable security metrics and crafting a maturity model for cybersecurity, which has been adopted by thousands of clients globally.

Also at Gartner, Wheatman served as Chair of the North America Security and Risk Management Summit, where he oversaw the creation and delivery of more than 500 presentations that drove an 18% increase in the NPS score. Wheatman also participated in 30 Gartner events and consistently ranked in the top 10% of all company speakers.

"Cyberattacks are becoming more common and dangerous as more businesses embark on digital transformation journeys," said Wheatman. "My life's work has been dedicated to helping companies mitigate these risks – especially as their digital ecosystems expand. Black Kite is providing a level of third-party intelligence that the market absolutely needs. I'm thrilled to be joining its mission, and I look forward to contributing to its growth and innovation."

About Black Kite

One in four organizations suffered from a cyber attack in the last year, resulting in production, reputation and financial losses. The real problem is adversaries attack companies via third parties, island-hopping their way into target organizations. At Black Kite, we're redefining vendor risk management with the world's first global third-party cyber risk monitoring platform, built from a hacker's perspective.

With 300+ customers across the globe and counting, we're committed to improving the health and safety of the entire planet's cyber ecosystem with the industry's most accurate and comprehensive cyber intelligence. While other security ratings service (SRS) providers try to narrow the scope, Black Kite provides the only standards-based cyber risk assessments that analyze your supply chain's cybersecurity posture from three critical dimensions: technical, financial and compliance.

