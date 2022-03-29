Santa Clara University Graduate Programs Secure Strong Showings in US News & World Report Rankings

Santa Clara University's part-time Master of Business Administration (MBA) program and four MBA concentrations—in entrepreneurship, marketing, finance, and business analytics—each notched gains in the latest U.S. News & World Report Best Graduate Schools report, released today.
And as in previous years, the University's School of Law was recognized as having the 4th best intellectual property program in the nation—placing it in the top three percent of all such U.S. law school programs.
"These rankings are a well-earned reflection of the hard work of the entire graduate program community of faculty, students and staff," said Toby McChesney, vice provost for graduate programs at Santa Clara University.
Business
The part-time (evening) MBA program of the Leavey School of Business rose one spot to be named the 19th best such program in the nation, placing it among the top 7% of 277 ranked U.S. graduate business schools. The evening MBA program is now the No. 2 program in the Bay Area, the No. 4 program in California, and the No. 8 program at a private university.
The school's executive MBA program earned the No. 13 spot. The program is No. 4 in California.
Several of the graduate business program's concentrations also moved up notably from last year, including:
*The business analytics concentration ranked No. 9, up from No. 15
*The finance concentration captured the No. 21 spot, up from No. 26
*Entrepreneurship came in at No. 27, up from No. 30
*Marketing, which was previously unranked, came in at No. 22
Law
Santa Clara University's School of Law, which was ranked No. 133 overall among law schools nationwide, again placed fourth in the nation for its intellectual property program and among the top 50 in international law and part-time programs.
Engineering
Santa Clara's graduate engineering program was ranked No. 140 of 200 such programs across the country.
About Santa Clara University
Santa Clara University is a private Jesuit, Catholic University in the epicenter of Silicon Valley, infusing ethics and social consciousness into a rigorous cross-disciplinary education for its nearly 9,000 undergraduate and graduate students.
