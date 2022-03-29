Smartly.io Powers Social Advertising Capabilities for Retailers

Social Media Advertising Platform advances its retail offerings across platforms

Smartly.io, the leading social advertising automation platform for creative and performance marketers, today announced enhanced advertising automation capabilities for retailers and big-box brands. As the company continues its growth trajectory and further improves the product offering for customers, Smartly.io's enhancements for retailers will help brands crack the code on social media advertising.

"By unifying media, creative, and data in one platform, we allow retailers to hit shoppers with the right message at the right time, all while providing them with flexibility in how they browse through products and make purchases," said Kristo Ovaska, Co-Founder and CEO of Smartly.io. "Brands have a tremendous opportunity to leverage social media ads for authentic storytelling that will drive more revenue, and we want to give them the best tools to make it easy and profitable."

Known for its market-leading social advertising platform Smartly.io continues to help brands scale their social advertising results, now with three unique enhancements for retailers: Budget Pacing Visualizer, Dynamic Local Inventory Ads, and Cross-Campaign Budget Optimization.

Budget Pacing Visualizer: Because retailers generally have strict financial rules, especially for budgeting within marketing and advertising, it is often a challenge for them to adhere to ad spend accuracy and tracking across a multitude of campaigns. The Budget Pacing Visualizer is a platform-agnostic feature, supported for Facebook, Pinterest, Snapchat, and Twitter, that supplies visual representation of campaigns' budget pacing progress as compared to the target spend for specified timeframes and date ranges. The unique visual-first approach to this budget pacing and tracking makes it easier for retailers to manage various campaigns across business units and keep their finance teams updated on status.

Dynamic Local Inventory Ads: Retailers want to surface local in-stock products that will resonate with shoppers, but it is challenging for them to operationalize this within ad campaigns. The Dynamic Local Inventory Ads capability allows for dynamic ads to leverage a local inventory feed on top of a product catalog for campaigns on Facebook. This gives consumers insight into a product's store-level price and availability. Smartly.io also enables retailers to customize these ads with branding, logos, borders, and other overlays to further enhance the product imagery. Using the Smartly.io Image Templates on top of Facebook's solutions allows for a world-class ad experience for shoppers.

Cross-Campaign Budget Optimization: Already available on both Facebook and Snapchat, retailers can now also leverage Smartly.io's best-in-class budget optimization suite on Pinterest. Now, retailers can pool campaign budgets together and leave the difficult decision-making of optimal budget splits up to automation. For example, retailers can now optimize budgets across multiple campaigns on Pinterest that have the same campaign objective in order to maximize ROAS. Grouping similar campaigns into a shared Budget Pool allows retailers to achieve the best possible results while improving their bottom line. With retail advertisers having a heavy presence on Pinterest, Smartly.io's platform expansion enables their campaign dollars to be spent more smartly.

"Smartly.io has been an integral platform for Afterpay, enabling the company in driving key business results," said Martin Kilp, Global Head of Paid Social, Afterpay. "Features like the Budget Pacing Visualizer help us manage ad dollars more efficiently for the many retail brands and advertisers we partner with. We are excited about the new possibilities with Smartly.io's latest retail-focused capabilities and features in further fueling optimal performance and growth for us."

Learn more about Smartly.io's enhanced capabilities here.

About Smartly.io

Powering beautifully effective ads, Smartly.io automates every step of social advertising to unlock greater performance and creativity. We combine creative production and ad buying automation with outstanding customer service to help some 700 brands scale their results—not headcount—on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, and Snapchat. We are a fast-growing community of 700 Smartlies with 17 offices around the world, managing over $4B in annual ad spend and growing rapidly and profitably. Visit Smartly.io to learn more.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220329005034/en/