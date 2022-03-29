HSB IoT Clients Gain 500 Percent Return on Investment

Sensor Program Uses Innovative IoT Platform Powered by AWS

Smart sensors prevent millions of dollars in property and equipment losses

Commercial clients report five-fold return on investment (ROI) in 2021

HSB's Meshify subsidiary taps AWS to power suite of IoT sensors, software, and data platforms

IoT Technology Is Essential to Property Risk Management

HSB today announced its top 10 Internet of Things (IoT) customers achieved an average return on investment (ROI) of 506 percent in 2021 by preventing millions of dollars of potential property and equipment losses. The milestone was achieved through Sensor Solutions by HSB™, an insurance focused IoT program that is enabled by Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Designed to prevent loss and reduce insurance claims, Sensor Solutions by HSB uses IoT sensors, data dashboards, and proprietary algorithms powered by Meshify, HSB's IoT technology subsidiary. The IoT solution monitors property conditions 24/7 and issues actionable alerts when water leaks, potential equipment failure, or other adverse conditions are detected.

Insurers and owners of diverse businesses — offices, retail, apartments, schools, hospitals, and houses of worship — are among the customers that report saving millions of dollars through the HSB program.

"In 2021, we achieved an exceptional ROI on our HSB IoT program," said Brett Carruthers, director of risk management for the New York School Insurance Reciprocal (NYSIR). "HSB's unique combination of IoT technology and insurance expertise has improved the risk management and operational effectiveness of our members' schools, and highlights NYSIR's commitment to innovative solutions."

The Future of IoT Insurance Technologies

Sensor Solutions by HSB combines smart sensors and other leading-edge technology with data and analytics to identify and prevent property and equipment loss.

The solution leverages AWS IoT services, including AWS IoT Core, a managed cloud platform that lets IoT devices easily and securely connect with cloud applications and other devices, for secure edge device connectivity, ingestion, storage, and IoT data analytics. The solution uses real-time data insights, which result in fewer claims, better customer experience, and innovative insurance products.

"HSB is at the intersection of IoT technology and insurance at the edge as the demand for digital services continues to grow," said Mark Relph, global IoT lead for AWS. "By building on the world's leading cloud, HSB can quickly and securely connect and scale new insurance solutions that help customers gain the insights they need to evaluate risk and decrease costly property damage."

HSB's network of smart sensor technologies protects commercial facilities and saves them money by preventing damage, downtime, and costly business interruption.

"At HSB, we're delivering real business impact, not just sensors," said John B. Riggs, senior vice president of HSB Applied Technology Solutions. "We are continuously improving our IoT program through new technologies, operational enhancements, and business model innovations. An average ROI of 506 percent in 2021 is proof-positive that our clients — who have committed to our program and are focused on scaling — are truly crossing the chasm on IoT."

The five-fold return on investment is based on data provided by clients of HSB Applied Technology Solutions, whereby they report an estimate of the value of the loss avoided as a result of their deployment of Sensor Solutions by HSB.

Applied Technology Solutions, a unit of specialty insurer HSB, provides a unique combination of technology-enabled services and risk solutions to predict and prevent loss, enable predictive maintenance, and foster new business models.

Over the past five years, HSB has collected and analyzed almost 30 billion sensor readings and issued more than 270,000 alerts for more than 20 classes of business.

Hartford Steam Boiler (HSB)

HSB, part of Munich Re, is a multi-line specialty insurer and provider of inspection, risk management and IoT technology services. HSB insurance offerings include equipment breakdown, cyber risk, specialty liability and other coverages. HSB blends its engineering expertise, technology and data to craft inventive insurance and service solutions for existing and emerging risks posed by technological change. Throughout its 150-year history HSB's mission has been to help clients prevent loss, advance sustainable use of energy and build deeper relationships that benefit business, public institutions and consumers. HSB holds A.M. Best Company's highest financial rating, A++ (Superior). For more information, visit www.hsb.com and connect on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Munich Re

Munich Re is one of the world's leading providers of reinsurance, primary insurance and insurance-related risk solutions. The group consists of the reinsurance and ERGO business segments, as well as the asset management company MEAG. Munich Re is globally active and operates in all lines of the insurance business. Since it was founded in 1880, Munich Re has been known for its unrivalled risk-related expertise and its sound financial position. It offers customers financial protection when faced with exceptional levels of damage – from the 1906 San Francisco earthquake through Hurricane Ida in 2021. Munich Re possesses outstanding innovative strength, which enables it to also provide coverage for extraordinary risks such as rocket launches, renewable energies or cyber risks. The company is playing a key role in driving forward the digital transformation of the insurance industry, and in doing so has further expanded its ability to assess risks and the range of services that it offers. Its tailor-made solutions and close proximity to its customers make Munich Re one of the world's most sought-after risk partners for businesses, institutions, and private individuals.

