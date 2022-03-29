Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients

Guidewire GWRE announced that specializations have been awarded to two Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting partners for the Americas (AMER) and Europe (EMEA).
The PartnerConnect Consulting partners achieving specializations in the second quarter of Guidewire's fiscal year 2022 are:
- Business Agility, an Endava company: InsuranceSuite – EMEA
- Tata Consultancy Services (TCS): InsuranceSuite Integration – AMER
"Congratulations to our PartnerConnect Consulting partners who have achieved Guidewire specializations in the second quarter of fiscal year 2022," said Lisa Walsh, group vice president, Global Consulting Alliances, Guidewire Software. "We are thrilled to recognize these partners for their expertise in Guidewire products and assisting our shared customers in accelerating innovation and transformation."
Specializations are both regionally and globally based and require partners to demonstrate skills, knowledge, and competency in a specific Guidewire product or solution, as validated by Guidewire certification achievements. The attainment of specializations enables insurers to have more clarity and insight into which partners have proven capabilities in a specific region or product. In addition, partners with specializations can better promote their capabilities across Guidewire products and solutions. Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting partners have now achieved 134 specializations.
Guidewire Education offers multiple certification options for business analysts, quality analysts, and developers including Certified Associate and Certified Ace designations for cloud projects. These cloud certifications, which are required for partners to achieve the Guidewire Cloud specialization, help customers identify cloud-ready talent.
Please find more information about specializations on the Guidewire website here.
About Guidewire PartnerConnect
Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting partners provide consulting services such as business transformation and strategy, implementation and related solution and delivery services. To date, Guidewire Consulting practices worldwide include 16,800 consultants who have been trained or are experienced in Guidewire products. Guidewire PartnerConnect is an invitation-only program.
For more information about Guidewire PartnerConnect please visit https://www.guidewire.com/partnerconnect.
About Guidewire
Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. We combine digital, core, analytics, and AI to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 450 insurers, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.
As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.
For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on Twitter:
@Guidewire_PandC.
NOTE: For information about Guidewire's trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.
