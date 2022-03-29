Bayer to Highlight New Cardiovascular and Renal Data at ACC.22, Including Late-Breaking Presentations for KERENDIA® (finerenone) as Well as Oral Factor XIa Inhibitor (asundexian) Program

Further analysis from FIDELITY, a prespecified pooled analysis of FIDELIO-DKD and FIGARO-DKD, explores the effect of KERENDIA ® (finerenone) on cardiovascular (CV) and kidney outcomes in patients with chronic kidney disease associated with type 2 diabetes, with and without history of CV disease

Bayer will present a range of new clinical data at the American College of Cardiology's 71st Annual Scientific Session (ACC.22), being held April 2-4, 2022, in Washington, D.C. Data from KERENDIA® (finerenone), a first-in-class nonsteroidal mineralocorticoid receptor antagonist (MRA)1 and asundexian, an investigational oral Factor XIa inhibitor2 will be presented at the meeting. These data highlight Bayer's ongoing commitment to patients with cardiovascular (CV) and kidney diseases.

Finerenone FIDELITY Prespecified Pooled Analysis Data

New data from FIDELITY, which explored the impact of finerenone on CV and kidney outcomes in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) associated with type 2 diabetes (T2D), with and without history of CV disease, will be presented within the following late-breaking, live-streamed session:

Finerenone and Cardiorenal Outcomes by History of Cardiovascular Disease in Patients With Type 2 Diabetes and Chronic Kidney Disease: FIDELITY Analyses 3 Session 411 – Featured Clinical Research III April 4, 2022, 1:00-1:10 p.m. (EDT)



The FIDELITY prespecified pooled analysis of FIDELIO-DKD and FIGARO-DKD combines the trial populations of patients with CKD (stages 1-4) associated with T2D.

Additional Finerenone Study Data

Also being presented is a new subgroup analysis of FIGARO-DKD and FIDELIO-DKD, investigating finerenone in relation to the population of the United States eligible for the treatment. These data will be shared during the following digital eAbstracts session:

Generalizability of FIGARO-DKD And FIDELIO-DKD Trial Criteria to the United States Population Eligible for Finerenone 4 Session 1187 – Prevention and Health Promotion: Diabetes and Cardiometabolic Disease Digital Presentations April 2, 2022, 8:30 a.m. (EDT)



KERENDIA® (finerenone) was approved on July 9, 2021 based on the results of the FIDELIO-DKD trial to reduce the risk of sustained eGFR decline, end-stage kidney disease, CV death, non-fatal myocardial infarction and hospitalization for heart failure in adult patients with CKD associated with T2D.1 The KERENDIA label contains a Warning and Precaution that KERENDIA can cause hyperkalemia.1 For more information, see "Important Safety Information" below.

Asundexian Study Data

PACIFIC-AF—a multicenter, randomized, active comparator-controlled, double-blind, double-dummy, parallel group, dose-finding Phase II study—is the first head-to-head study to investigate the bleeding safety of an oral Factor XIa inhibitor versus a non-vitamin K oral anticoagulant (NOAC) in patients with atrial fibrillation (AF) who are at risk of stroke.2 The study's primary objective was number of participants with composite International Society of Thrombosis and Hemostasis (ISTH) major and clinically relevant non-major bleeding.2 The additional purpose of this study was to try to find the best dose of asundexian to give to participants.2 Results will be presented during the following Featured Clinical Research session:

About KERENDIA (finerenone)

INDICATION:

KERENDIA is indicated to reduce the risk of sustained eGFR decline, end-stage kidney disease, cardiovascular death, nonfatal myocardial infarction, and hospitalization for heart failure in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) associated with type 2 diabetes (T2D)1

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

CONTRAINDICATIONS:

Concomitant use with strong CYP3A4 inhibitors 1

Patients with adrenal insufficiency1

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS:

Hyperkalemia: KERENDIA can cause hyperkalemia. The risk for developing hyperkalemia increases with decreasing kidney function and is greater in patients with higher baseline potassium levels or other risk factors for hyperkalemia. Measure serum potassium and eGFR in all patients before initiation of treatment with KERENDIA and dose accordingly. Do not initiate KERENDIA if serum potassium is >5.0 mEq/L1



Measure serum potassium periodically during treatment with KERENDIA and adjust dose accordingly. More frequent monitoring may be necessary for patients at risk for hyperkalemia, including those on concomitant medications that impair potassium excretion or increase serum potassium1

MOST COMMON ADVERSE REACTIONS:

Adverse reactions reported in ≥1% of patients on KERENDIA and more frequently than placebo: hyperkalemia (18.3% vs. 9%), hypotension (4.8% vs. 3.4%), and hyponatremia (1.4% vs. 0.7%)1

DRUG INTERACTIONS:

Strong CYP3A4 Inhibitors: Concomitant use of KERENDIA with strong CYP3A4 inhibitors is contraindicated. Avoid concomitant intake of grapefruit or grapefruit juice 1

Concomitant use of KERENDIA with strong CYP3A4 inhibitors is contraindicated. Avoid concomitant intake of grapefruit or grapefruit juice Moderate and Weak CYP3A4 Inhibitors : Monitor serum potassium during drug initiation or dosage adjustment of either KERENDIA or the moderate or weak CYP3A4 inhibitor and adjust KERENDIA dosage as appropriate 1

Monitor serum potassium during drug initiation or dosage adjustment of either KERENDIA or the moderate or weak CYP3A4 inhibitor and adjust KERENDIA dosage as appropriate Strong and Moderate CYP3A4 Inducers: Avoid concomitant use of KERENDIA with strong or moderate CYP3A4 inducers1

USE IN SPECIFIC POPULATIONS:

Lactation: Avoid breastfeeding during treatment with KERENDIA and for 1 day after treatment 1

Avoid breastfeeding during treatment with KERENDIA and for 1 day after treatment Hepatic Impairment: Avoid use of KERENDIA in patients with severe hepatic impairment (Child Pugh C) and consider additional serum potassium monitoring with moderate hepatic impairment (Child Pugh B)1

Please read the Prescribing Information for KERENDIA.

About Chronic Kidney Disease Associated With Type 2 Diabetes

Patients with CKD associated with T2D are three times more likely to die from a CV-related cause than those with T2D alone.6 CKD is a serious and progressive condition that is generally underrecognized.7 CKD is a frequent complication arising from T2D and is also an independent risk factor of CV disease.8-10 Approximately 40% of all patients with T2D develop CKD.10 Despite guideline-directed therapies, patients with CKD associated with T2D remain at high risk of CKD progression and CV events.8,9,11,12 T2D is the leading cause of end-stage kidney disease, which requires dialysis or a kidney transplant to stay alive.13-15

About Factor XI and FXIa Inhibitors (asundexian)

Asundexian (BAY2433334) is an investigational oral Factor XIa (FXIa) inhibitor (anti-thrombotic) and is part of a portfolio of assets targeting FXI or FXIa currently in clinical development by Bayer.2 Asundexian is currently being studied in the PACIFIC Phase II clinical trial program that consists of three Phase IIb studies in over 4,000 patients with one of the following three medical conditions: atrial fibrillation (irregular heartbeat)2, a recent non-cardioembolic ischemic stroke16 or a recent myocardial infarction (heart attack)17. Asundexian is an investigational agent and has not been approved by any health authority for use in any country, for any indication.

More information about these trials is available at http://www.clinicaltrials.gov/. The National Clinical Trial numbers for these studies are PACIFIC-AF (atrial fibrillation) NCT042182662, PACIFIC-STROKE (non-cardioembolic ischemic stroke) NCT0430450816 and PACIFIC-AMI (myocardial infarction) NCT0430453417.

About Bayer's Commitment in Cardiovascular and Kidney Diseases

Bayer is an innovation leader in the area of cardiovascular diseases, with a long-standing commitment to delivering science for a better life by advancing a portfolio of innovative treatments. The heart and the kidneys are closely linked in health and disease, and Bayer is working in a wide range of therapeutic areas on new treatment approaches for cardiovascular and kidney diseases with high unmet medical needs. The cardiology franchise at Bayer already includes a number of products and several other compounds in various stages of preclinical and clinical development. Together, these products reflect the company's approach to research, which prioritizes targets and pathways with the potential to impact the way that cardiovascular diseases are treated.

About Bayer

Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the life science fields of health care and nutrition. Its products and services are designed to help people and the planet thrive by supporting efforts to master the major challenges presented by a growing and aging global population. Bayer is committed to drive sustainable development and generate a positive impact with its businesses. At the same time, the Group aims to increase its earning power and create value through innovation and growth. The Bayer brand stands for trust, reliability and quality throughout the world. In fiscal 2020, the Group employed around 100,000 people and had sales of 41.4 billion euros. R&D expenses before special items amounted to 4.9 billion euros. For more information, go to www.bayer.com.

