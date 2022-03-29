MarkLogic Wins Department of Defense Contract to Accelerate AI Development

MarkLogic Corporation, a leader in complex data integration and portfolio company of Vector Capital, today announced that it has won part of the new $240 million Department of Defense (DoD) Joint Artificial Intelligence Center's (JAIC) Data Readiness AI Development contract.
The Basic Ordering Agreement, secured by MarkLogic's public sector team, centers on providing support to the DoD to accelerate artificial intelligence (AI) and its impact across the DoD with the goal of transforming DoD through AI.
MarkLogic will work with JAIC to help identify appropriate AI use cases, develop capabilities, and scale data impact across the defense AI marketplace. Specifically, MarkLogic's industry-leading technology will help the DoD prepare data for use in AI applications by providing an easily accessible path to solve complex technical challenges involved in preparing data for AI.
"With this contract, the government has recognized MarkLogic's significant capabilities and offerings to solve the nation's most critical national security complex data challenges," said Jeffrey Casale, MarkLogic CEO. "We look forward to supporting DoD on its AI journey by improving data readiness and accelerating the delivery of AI and ML enabled capabilities to expand DoD's Joint Force advantage."
The prime contract will enable MarkLogic to tackle opportunities including:
- Curating and preparing AI data in accordance with DoD or government specified AI data and metadata standards.
- Securing and encrypting AI data at rest in accordance with DoD or government specified security mechanisms and standards.
- Conducting data curation and data preparation support activities and providing access to curated data sets on new or existing DoD or government platforms in support of third-party AI data science and AI development activities.
MarkLogic is built on knowing that data is key to understanding. Its platform ingests data from any source, creating and refining metadata to support powerful models. MarkLogic's mission is to enable data owners and users to manage, exploit and secure their data effectively and efficiently in the performance of their mission and data operations.
Added Casale, "We are very proud to have won the recognition of JAIC to support their data readiness efforts and look forward to continuing our commitment to supporting the ethical principles for AI. DOD's award makes MarkLogic a strategic partner with JAIC."
About MarkLogic
MarkLogic helps customers create value from complex data faster. Our platform ingests data from any source, creating and refining metadata to support powerful models. Customers use these models for deep search and query, building enterprise applications and bringing unique insights to analytics and machine learning.
About Vector Capital
Vector Capital is a San Francisco-based leading global private equity firm focused on transformative investments in technology and technology-enabled businesses. Founded in 1997, Vector oversees approximately $4 billion of capital across its private equity and credit strategies from a variety of investors including university endowments, foundations, and financial institutions. With our disciplined approach to valuation and deep-rooted operational experience, Vector has generated competitive returns and established a successful track record spanning nearly 25 years. For more information, please visit www.vectorcapital.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220328005941/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
