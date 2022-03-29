Cyclo Therapeutics to Participate in the Virtual Investor Alzheimer's Disease Spotlight Event

– Live video webcast with moderated fireside chat with members from the Cyclo Therapeutics management team and featuring Key Opinion Leader, Cynthia A. Lemere, PhD on Tuesday, April 5th at 1:00 PM ET

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. CYTH ("Cyclo Therapeutics" or the "Company"), a late clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing life-changing medicines through science and innovation for patients and families living with diseases, today announced it will participate in the Virtual Investor Alzheimer's Disease Spotlight event on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at 1:00 PM ET.

For the fireside chat, N. Scott Fine, Chief Executive Officer, and Lise Lund Kjems, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer of Cyclo Therapeutics will be joined by Alzheimer's Disease Key Opinion Leader, Cynthia A. Lemere, PhD.

Dr. Lemere is a preeminent neuroscientist, world-renowned researcher, and recently appointed as Senior Advisor for advancement of Cyclo Therapeutics' Alzheimer's disease asset.

As part of the event, Cyclo Therapeutics will discuss its development program of Trappsol® Cyclo™ for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The Company recently received clearance of its investigational new drug ("IND") application from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") to proceed with its Phase 2 study of Trappsol® Cyclo™ for the treatment of early Alzheimer's disease.

Trappsol® Cyclo™ is the Company's proprietary formulation of hydroxypropyl beta cyclodextrin, and in multiple clinical studies, has shown encouraging results to effectively manage the transportation of cholesterol. Many of the known risk factors for Alzheimer's disease are associated with cholesterol metabolism. Cholesterol imbalance in Alzheimer's patients is well known, and significant research exists, suggesting these imbalances are responsible for amyloid beta (Aβ) and tau accumulation. Furthermore, neurons, because of their high metabolic demands, experience an increased level of oxidative stress. Oxidative stress has also been linked to abnormal cholesterol accumulation and processing.

A live video webcast of the spotlight event will be available on the Events page of the Investors section of the Company's website (cyclotherapeutics.com). A webcast replay will be available two hours following the live presentation and will be accessible for 90 days.

About Cyclo Therapeutics

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. is a late clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing life-changing medicines through science and innovation for patients and families suffering from disease. The Company's Trappsol® Cyclo™, an orphan drug designated product in the United States and Europe, is being studied in a Phase 3 pivotal clinical trial for Niemann-Pick Disease Type C, a rare and fatal genetic disease, (www.ClinicalTrials.gov NCT02939547, NCT02912793, NCT03893071 and NCT04860960). The Company is planning a Phase 2 clinical trial using Trappsol® Cyclo™ intravenously in Alzheimer's Disease based on encouraging data from an Expanded Access program for late-onset Alzheimer's Disease (NCT03624842). Additional indications for the active ingredient in Trappsol® Cyclo™ are in development. For additional information, visit the Company's website: www.cyclotherapeutics.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" about the company's current expectations about future results, performance, prospects and opportunities, including, without limitation, statements regarding the satisfaction of closing conditions relating to the offering and the anticipated use of proceeds from the offering. Statements that are not historical facts, such as "anticipates," "believes" and "expects" or similar expressions, are forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results in future periods to differ materially from what is expressed in, or implied by, these statements. The factors which may influence the company's future performance include the company's ability to obtain additional capital to expand operations as planned, success in achieving regulatory approval for clinical protocols, enrollment of adequate numbers of patients in clinical trials, unforeseen difficulties in showing efficacy of the company's biopharmaceutical products, success in attracting additional customers and profitable contracts, and regulatory risks associated with producing pharmaceutical grade and food products. These and other risk factors are described from time to time in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the company's reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q. Unless required by law, the company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information or future events.

