Cyclo Therapeutics to Participate in the Virtual Investor Alzheimer's Disease Spotlight Event

– Live video webcast with moderated fireside chat with members from the Cyclo Therapeutics management team and featuring Key Opinion Leader, Cynthia A. Lemere, PhD on Tuesday, April 5th at 1:00 PM ET
Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. CYTH ("Cyclo Therapeutics" or the "Company"), a late clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing life-changing medicines through science and innovation for patients and families living with diseases, today announced it will participate in the Virtual Investor Alzheimer's Disease Spotlight event on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at 1:00 PM ET.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220329005103/en/
Cynthia A. Lemere, PhD (Photo: Business Wire)
For the fireside chat, N. Scott Fine, Chief Executive Officer, and Lise Lund Kjems, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer of Cyclo Therapeutics will be joined by Alzheimer's Disease Key Opinion Leader, Cynthia A. Lemere, PhD.
Dr. Lemere is a preeminent neuroscientist, world-renowned researcher, and recently appointed as Senior Advisor for advancement of Cyclo Therapeutics' Alzheimer's disease asset.
As part of the event, Cyclo Therapeutics will discuss its development program of Trappsol® Cyclo™ for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The Company recently received clearance of its investigational new drug ("IND") application from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") to proceed with its Phase 2 study of Trappsol® Cyclo™ for the treatment of early Alzheimer's disease.
Trappsol® Cyclo™ is the Company's proprietary formulation of hydroxypropyl beta cyclodextrin, and in multiple clinical studies, has shown encouraging results to effectively manage the transportation of cholesterol. Many of the known risk factors for Alzheimer's disease are associated with cholesterol metabolism. Cholesterol imbalance in Alzheimer's patients is well known, and significant research exists, suggesting these imbalances are responsible for amyloid beta (Aβ) and tau accumulation. Furthermore, neurons, because of their high metabolic demands, experience an increased level of oxidative stress. Oxidative stress has also been linked to abnormal cholesterol accumulation and processing.
A live video webcast of the spotlight event will be available on the Events page of the Investors section of the Company's website (cyclotherapeutics.com). A webcast replay will be available two hours following the live presentation and will be accessible for 90 days.
About Cyclo Therapeutics
Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. is a late clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing life-changing medicines through science and innovation for patients and families suffering from disease. The Company's Trappsol® Cyclo™, an orphan drug designated product in the United States and Europe, is being studied in a Phase 3 pivotal clinical trial for Niemann-Pick Disease Type C, a rare and fatal genetic disease, (www.ClinicalTrials.gov NCT02939547, NCT02912793, NCT03893071 and NCT04860960). The Company is planning a Phase 2 clinical trial using Trappsol® Cyclo™ intravenously in Alzheimer's Disease based on encouraging data from an Expanded Access program for late-onset Alzheimer's Disease (NCT03624842). Additional indications for the active ingredient in Trappsol® Cyclo™ are in development. For additional information, visit the Company's website: www.cyclotherapeutics.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" about the company's current expectations about future results, performance, prospects and opportunities, including, without limitation, statements regarding the satisfaction of closing conditions relating to the offering and the anticipated use of proceeds from the offering. Statements that are not historical facts, such as "anticipates," "believes" and "expects" or similar expressions, are forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results in future periods to differ materially from what is expressed in, or implied by, these statements. The factors which may influence the company's future performance include the company's ability to obtain additional capital to expand operations as planned, success in achieving regulatory approval for clinical protocols, enrollment of adequate numbers of patients in clinical trials, unforeseen difficulties in showing efficacy of the company's biopharmaceutical products, success in attracting additional customers and profitable contracts, and regulatory risks associated with producing pharmaceutical grade and food products. These and other risk factors are described from time to time in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the company's reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q. Unless required by law, the company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information or future events.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220329005103/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.