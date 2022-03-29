Global Blockchain in Banking and Finance Market to 2030 - by Offering, Type, Provider, Application, Sub-vertical, Organization Size and Region - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Blockchain in Banking and Finance Market 2020-2030 by Offering (Platform, Services), Type (Public, Private, Hybrid), Provider (Infrastructure, Middleware, Application), Application, Sub-vertical, Organization Size, and Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global blockchain in banking and finance market will reach $94.58 billion by 2030, growing by 63.1% annually over 2020-2030 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The market is driven by the increasing need for faster and cheaper cross-border payment systems, higher compatibility with the financial services industry ecosystem, and growing demand for complete security mechanisms.

The report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global blockchain in banking and finance market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate for 2020 and forecast from 2021 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year (Year 2020 is not appropriate for research base due to the outbreak of COVID-19).

Key Players:

Accubits technologies

Clearmatics

Fujitsu

IBM Corporation

JP Morgan

Microsoft Corporation

Primechain Technologies

R3

Ripple

Signzy

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Five Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global blockchain in banking and finance market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Type, Provider, Application, Sub-vertical, Organization Size, and Region.

Based on Offering, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Platform

Services

Based on Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Public Blockchain

Consortium or Hybrid Blockchain

Private or Permission Blockchain

Based on Provider, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Infrastructure and Protocol Providers

Middleware Providers

Application and Solution Providers

Based on Application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Clearance & Settlement Systems

Trade Finance

Identity Management & Fraud Detection

e-KYC

Smart Contracts

Regulatory Reporting & Compliance

Other Applications

Based on Sub-vertical, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Inter-bank Transfers

Cross-border Transfers & Remittances

Retail and P2P Payments

Corporate Payments

Other Sub-verticals

Based on Organization Size, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Netherlands, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

MEA (Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa)

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Blockchain Type, Application, and Sub-vertical over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

