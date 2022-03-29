Yamaha Marine Pays Tribute to Congressman Don Young

As he lies in state today, Yamaha Marine honors the late Congressman Don Young (R-Alaska), the longest serving member of Congress and dean of the House, for his unwavering commitment to conservation, the example he provided as a true servant of his constituents and the way he energized those he met.

"We are thankful for Congressman Young's legacy of conservation, but he also inspired us to improve our level of service to customers in Alaska," said Ben Speciale, President, Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit. "His comments about the need for products to be more easily serviced in remote locations in the state encouraged us to redouble our efforts to train technicians in Alaska."

Young's passion and commitment to his constituents was unmatched. With keen foresight into the future needs and opportunities of Alaskans, Young was a key proponent for accelerating Yamaha Marine's technician training programs. Today there are more than 70 recent Yamaha graduate technicians in the state, including the next generation graduating from Yamaha Marine Technical School partner Prince William Sound College in Valdez. Additional technician training programs are underway.

Young served as chairman of the House Natural Resources Committee from 1995 to 2001 and then as the chairman of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee from 2001-2007.

Yamaha Marine products are marketed throughout the United States and around the world. Yamaha Marine Engine Systems, based in Kennesaw, Ga., supports its 2,000 U.S. dealers and boat builders with marketing, training and parts for Yamaha's full line of products and strives to be the industry leader in reliability, technology and customer service. Yamaha Marine is the only outboard brand to have earned NMMA®'s C.S.I. Customer Satisfaction Index award every year since its inception. Visit www.yamahaoutboards.com.

REMEMBER to always observe all applicable boating laws. Never drink and drive. Dress properly with a USCG-approved personal floatation device and protective gear.

© 2022 Yamaha Motor Corporation, U.S.A. All rights reserved.

This document contains many of Yamaha's valuable trademarks. It may also contain trademarks belonging to other companies. Any references to other companies or their products are for identification purposes only and are not intended to be an endorsement.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220329005588/en/