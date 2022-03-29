Castellan Innovates in Resilience Management Visibility, Connectivity, and Reporting for Enterprise Organizations

Expanded capabilities help enterprise organizations accelerate resilience management in the evolving risk landscape.
Castellan Solutions, the largest global provider of resilience management solutions, announces the latest release of its Castellan SaaS platform, which delivers new innovations aimed at helping enterprise organizations accelerate resilience management and stay ahead of disruption in today's evolving risk landscape.
"Managing simultaneous disruptions across various geographies is a bigger challenge for enterprise organizations than ever before," stated Annie Asrari, Chief Product Officer of Castellan Solutions. "To assist with overcoming these challenges, this release delivers new innovations that provide advanced connectivity, visibility, and reporting across the enterprise and its owned entities."
Key enterprise-ready features of the release include:
- Enterprise Account Solution: Allows authorized users to view and seamlessly navigate between multiple linked entity accounts, enabling centralized management of global resilience programs while providing the flexibility that is needed for regional programs. Entity-level data rolls up to the enterprise account for global visibility and executive summary reporting, and global templates can be built and then distributed for use across all entity accounts, enabling consistent documentation and standards across the enterprise.
- Custom Dashboard Editor: Empowers enterprise teams to build and share custom reports and dashboards, enabling focused collaboration and tailored executive reporting. Leveraging a drag and drop interface, users can pull relevant data into various charts, graphs, maps, and more, and then easily share it across relevant stakeholders.
Built for the evolution of business continuity towards a broader risk and resilience effort, the Castellan SaaS platform enables users to leverage automation and intelligence to solve operational resilience, business continuity, and crisis management challenges in one centralized location so they can quickly respond to business disruptions with confidence. Castellan solutions align to enterprise matrix structures to break down silos, leverage experts across functions, and drive response strategy in a more strategic way.
To learn more about this release or book a meeting with our team, please click here.
About Castellan Solutions
As the global provider of resilience management solutions – spanning consulting, software, managed services, and staffing – Castellan is uniquely positioned to help organizations find the right balance of risk tolerance and resilience to protect their people, reputation, customers, and bottom-line. Leveraging a proprietary proven process for driving organizational readiness and response, Castellan partners with clients to establish a clear vision, drive real results, and provide ongoing support from their community of resilience experts. Castellan helps organizations replace uncertainty with confidence. Now you're ready.TM
Castellan is strategically and financially backed by Resurgens Technology Partners.
For more information, visit castellanbc.com.
Imagery related to this launch is available here.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220329005444/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.