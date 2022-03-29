Steel Partners Holdings Announces Stephanie McKinney Named Chief Human Resources Officer

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. SPLP, a diversified global holding company, today announced the appointment of Stephanie McKinney as Chief Human Resources Officer.
McKinney is an established human resources leader with over 20 years of diverse, successful achievements across multiple industries. McKinney was most recently the Vice President, Human Resources North America for Siemens Energy. Previously, McKinney was Vice President, Human Resources, Enterprise Diagnostics Informatics at Philips Healthcare, and Global Corporate Function Head of Human Resources & Change Management at CSL Behring. McKinney has a B.S. in Financial Management & Human Resources Management from Florida Southern College.
In this newly created role, McKinney will report directly to Warren Lichtenstein, Executive Chairman of Steel Partners. Current Senior Vice President of Human Resources for Steel Partners, Pete Marciniak, will be retiring in 2023 after 35 years with the Company.
"Stephanie brings broad expertise in leading strategic organizational design and team effectiveness, and she will be an invaluable addition to our leadership team," said Lichtenstein. "We are excited to bring on a leader with her experience as we build upon our high performing culture and develop our talent for the future."
"I want to thank Pete for his decades of service to the Company, our employees, and me personally," said Lichtenstein. "Pete has successfully led the human resources function at Steel Partners. We wish him nothing but the best in his retirement, and we appreciate his commitment to a lengthy transition."
"The team at Steel Partners has done an impressive job developing an effective organizational framework and roster of talented employees," said McKinney. "I thrive on creating unique solutions to drive the success of the business, and I look forward to collaborating with the team to further cultivate our diverse workforce."
About Steel Partners Holdings L.P.
Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (www.steelpartners.com) is a diversified global holding company that owns and operates businesses and has significant interests in leading companies in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports.
