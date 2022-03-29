Klaviyo Establishes Presence in Sydney to Further Serve and Enhance Offerings to the APAC Region

Expansion aims to accelerate company's international growth and increase investment in existing APAC-based customers, with a strong focus on Australia and New Zealand

Marketing technology industry veteran Adam Ioakim hired to lead APAC efforts

Klaviyo, a unified customer platform, today announced it has established an Asia Pacific (APAC) regional presence in Sydney, Australia, marking the company's second international location after the launch of its London office in 2019. The new location enables Klaviyo to more efficiently service current and prospective customers and address the demand across the APAC region for its platform, which enables brands to create personalized experiences and deepen the frequency and quality of customer engagement.

"The decision to expand into Australia is motivated by the meaningful growth and success we've seen in the past few years, particularly across Australia and New Zealand," said Andrew Bialecki, co-founder and CEO of Klaviyo. "It's beneficial to have team members on the ground where Klaviyo's customers live and work, and the APAC region has proven to be an increasingly opportunistic market for us. For Klaviyo's new and existing APAC customers, today's news means that we can provide more hands-on, tailored support to help as many businesses as possible be successful, independent creators."

The Sydney team will be led by newly appointed Vice President and Managing Director for the APAC region, Adam Ioakim, who will drive, execute and oversee the expansion of Klaviyo's customer base and offerings in Australia, New Zealand and South East Asia. A native of Sydney, Adam brings over 20 years' experience in retail, technology, professional services, and team management. Before joining Klaviyo, Adam spent over two years years as Managing Director, APAC, at Emarsys, an omnichannel customer engagement platform, where he was responsible for driving revenue, customer satisfaction, brand awareness, and people development. Before joining Emarsys, he spent 10 years at retail intelligence firm ShopperTrak, most recently serving as General Manager, Australia, and Southeast Asia where he led the expansion of the business into Asia Pacific and Japan. With extensive experience in leading teams through periods of growth, Adam will help expand Klaviyo's APAC market in this innovative hub and bring the company closer to its customers in the region.

"It's an honor to join the Klaviyo team. Klaviyo is a mission-driven organization with a truly innovative platform solution that helps creators unlock their full potential," said Ioakim. "We are in the incredibly privileged position of having a great reputation, strong customer and partner base, and an ecommerce ecosystem that has embraced us in a highly competitive environment—building on this with people on the ground is hugely exciting and I feel empowered to be able to help shape the Klaviyo destiny in the fast growing APAC region."

Klaviyo is hiring across all departments, including customer success, data science, engineering and more. For more information, visit https://www.klaviyo.com/careers/open-roles.

About Klaviyo

Klaviyo is a unified customer platform that gives online brands direct ownership of their consumer data and interactions, empowering them to turn transactions with customers into long-term relationships—at scale. With Klaviyo, brands can combine unlimited customer data with more than 250 native integrations to automate personalized email and SMS communications that make customers feel seen. Klaviyo makes it easy—no need to start from scratch, piece together multiple platforms, or rely on third-party marketplaces and ad networks. From mom-and-pop shops to established companies, innovative brands like Unilever, Living Proof, Solo Stove, Citizen Watches, and more than 90K other paying users leverage Klaviyo to acquire, engage, and retain customers—and grow on their own terms. Learn more at klaviyo.com.

