Adtalem Medical Schools Achieve Strong Residency Placements with more than 700 Physicians Entering U.S. Residency Programs

AUC and RUSM achieve a combined 94.4% first-time eligibility residency attainment rate

Adtalem Global Education ATGE, a leading healthcare educator, today announced that more than 700 medical school graduates from American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine (AUC) and Ross University School of Medicine (RUSM) will begin residency training this summer in 44 U.S. states following initial results from the U.S. National Resident Matching Program®'s 2022 Main Residency Match (The MATCH℠).

Combined, AUC and RUSM combined achieved a 94.4% first-time eligible residency attainment rate as of March 29, 2022. AUC's initial rate of 94.7% and RUSM's of 94.2% are among the highest in Adtalem's history and represents the fourth consecutive year at 90% or higher residency attainment. Of the combined 716 AUC and RUSM graduates that secured residencies, 74% will enter primary care specialties helping to combat the critical shortage of physicians, which is projected to reach approximately 139,000 by 2033.

"As our graduates continue their medical journey as physicians and take the next step in making an impact in the communities they serve, we are incredibly proud of the resilience and dedication they have demonstrated over the past several years," said John Danaher, M.D., Adtalem president, medical and veterinary. "As the country and world face unprecedented public health imperatives, Adtalem remains committed to our education mission as we scale a distributed healthcare workforce and enhance the healthcare systems' capacity to serve."

Adtalem and its institutions are addressing healthcare workforce shortages and health inequities by expanding access to education at scale. According to recent data, AUC and RUSM combined graduate more physicians than any U.S. medical school on an annual basis and have more than 22,000 alumni. Additionally, both AUC and RUSM are committed to providing educational pathways for a diverse community of learners who may have been excluded from other opportunities and ultimately improve health equity as a result. More than 70% of all U.S. medical schools graduate 10 or less Black physicians per year, while Adtalem's institutions graduate more Black physicians than any U.S. medical school. Of the AUC and RUSM graduates that matched this year, 93 identified as Black/African American and 163 identified as Black/African American or Hispanic.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education ATGE is a leading healthcare educator and provider of professional talent to the healthcare industry. With a dedicated focus on driving strong outcomes that increase workforce preparedness, Adtalem empowers a diverse learner population to achieve their goals and make inspiring contributions to their communities.

Adtalem is the parent organization of American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Chamberlain University, Ross University School of Medicine, Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine and Walden University. Adtalem and its institutions have more than 10,000 employees and a network of more than 275,000 alumni. Adtalem was named one of America's Most Responsible Companies 2021 by Newsweek, and one of America's Best Employers for Diversity 2021 by Forbes. Follow Adtalem on Twitter @adtalemglobal, LinkedIn or visit Adtalem.com for more information.

About American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine

American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine (AUC School of Medicine) is an institution of Adtalem Global Education ATGE, a global education provider headquartered in the United States. AUC School of Medicine's mission is to train tomorrow's physicians, whose service to their communities and their patients is enhanced by international learning experiences, a diverse learning community, and an emphasis on social accountability and engagement. Founded in 1978, AUC School of Medicine has more than 7,000 graduates, many of whom work in primary care or underserved areas. Dedicated to developing physicians with a lifelong commitment to patient-centered care, AUC School of Medicine embraces collaboration, inclusion and community service. With a campus in Sint Maarten and the United Kingdom, affiliated teaching hospitals in the United States and the United Kingdom, and internationally recognized faculty, AUC School of Medicine has a diverse medical education program for today's globally minded physician. For more information visit aucmed.edu, follow AUC School of Medicine on Twitter (@aucmed), Instagram (@aucmed_edu) and Facebook (@aucmed).

About Ross University School of Medicine

Ross University School of Medicine (RUSM) is an institution of Adtalem Global Education ATGE, a global education provider headquartered in the United States. Founded in 1978 and located in Barbados, RUSM has more than 14,700 alumni and is committed to educating a diverse group of skilled physicians. RUSM is accredited by the Caribbean Accreditation Authority for Education in Medicine and Other Health Professions (CAAM-HP). For more information, please visit medical.rossu.edu and follow RUSM on Twitter (@RossMedSchool), Instagram (@rossmedschool) and Facebook (@RossMedSchool).

