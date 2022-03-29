Worldwide Identity Theft Insurance Industry to 2030 - Featuring Aura, Chubb and Experian Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Identity Theft Insurance Market by Type and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Identity theft insurance is intended to cover some of the costs associated with a theft of one's identity. In addition, it compensates victims for expenses incurred in regaining their financial identities and fixing their credit records.

These expenses include everything from phone bills to legal assistance. Moreover, specialists are frequently provided by policies to assist victims with the process of reclaiming their identities. Furthermore, when someone uses personal information to attempt fraud or other crimes, it is called identity theft.

Increase in adoption of convenience of digital payments for customers and significant increase in cybercrimes promote the growth of the identity theft insurance market. These factors notably contribute toward the growth of the global identity theft insurance market.

However, lack of less awareness among people about identity theft insurances and client expectations for superior services are some of the factors that hamper the market growth. On the contrary, surge in digitization in developing countries is expected to provide various growth opportunities for the market growth. In addition, increased importance of digital privacy for the people are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth in the coming years.

Key Benefits

The study provides in-depth analysis of the identity theft insurance market along with the current trends and future estimations to illustrate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restrains, & opportunities and their impact analysis on the identity theft insurance market size are provided in the report.

The Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the identity theft insurance market from 2021 to 2030 is provided to determine the market potential

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing adoption of digital payments

Rising cybercrimes

Increase in the number of credit card users

Restraints

Lack of awareness among consumers

Meeting client expectations

Opportunities

Increasing number of users on online platform

Growing digitalization in developing countries

Increased importance for privacy

Key Segments

By Type

Credit Card Fraud

Employment or Tax-Related Fraud

Phone or Utilities Fraud

Bank Fraud

Other

By Application

Individuals

Business

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Key Players

Allstate Insurance Company

Aura

Chubb

Experian

GEICO

IdentityForce, Inc.

IDShield

McAfee, LLC

NortonLifeLock Inc.

Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company

