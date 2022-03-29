Worldwide Identity Theft Insurance Industry to 2030 - Featuring Aura, Chubb and Experian Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Identity Theft Insurance Market by Type and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Identity theft insurance is intended to cover some of the costs associated with a theft of one's identity. In addition, it compensates victims for expenses incurred in regaining their financial identities and fixing their credit records.
These expenses include everything from phone bills to legal assistance. Moreover, specialists are frequently provided by policies to assist victims with the process of reclaiming their identities. Furthermore, when someone uses personal information to attempt fraud or other crimes, it is called identity theft.
Increase in adoption of convenience of digital payments for customers and significant increase in cybercrimes promote the growth of the identity theft insurance market. These factors notably contribute toward the growth of the global identity theft insurance market.
However, lack of less awareness among people about identity theft insurances and client expectations for superior services are some of the factors that hamper the market growth. On the contrary, surge in digitization in developing countries is expected to provide various growth opportunities for the market growth. In addition, increased importance of digital privacy for the people are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth in the coming years.
Key Benefits
- The study provides in-depth analysis of the identity theft insurance market along with the current trends and future estimations to illustrate the imminent investment pockets.
- Information about key drivers, restrains, & opportunities and their impact analysis on the identity theft insurance market size are provided in the report.
- The Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.
- The quantitative analysis of the identity theft insurance market from 2021 to 2030 is provided to determine the market potential
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing adoption of digital payments
- Rising cybercrimes
- Increase in the number of credit card users
Restraints
- Lack of awareness among consumers
- Meeting client expectations
Opportunities
- Increasing number of users on online platform
- Growing digitalization in developing countries
- Increased importance for privacy
Key Segments
By Type
- Credit Card Fraud
- Employment or Tax-Related Fraud
- Phone or Utilities Fraud
- Bank Fraud
- Other
By Application
- Individuals
- Business
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- LAMEA
- Latin America
- Middle East
- Africa
Key Players
- Allstate Insurance Company
- Aura
- Chubb
- Experian
- GEICO
- IdentityForce, Inc.
- IDShield
- McAfee, LLC
- NortonLifeLock Inc.
- Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/46w9kl
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220329005621/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.