Jesse Noneman Joins Ryan as Principal and Vice Practice Leader of Complex Property Tax Practice

Ryan, a leading global tax services and software provider, announced that Jesse Noneman has joined the Firm as Principal and Vice Practice Leader of the Complex Property Tax practice and will be based in the Indianapolis, Indiana office.

Noneman has more than 17 years of property tax experience. At his prior firm, he developed and oversaw a national complex property group dedicated to providing property tax consulting services for large, often state-assessed, taxpayers. His expertise encompasses a wide range of taxation issues in numerous industries, including electric and gas utilities, pipelines, mines, and a variety of complex manufacturing properties, such as paper mills, cement plants, automotive manufacturers, chemical plants, data centers, and food processing mills. Previously, Noneman worked as a property tax manager at a big four accounting firm and represented numerous Fortune 500 companies.

"We are excited to welcome Jesse to help lead our best-in-class Complex Property Tax practice," said Ryan President of U.S. Operations Damon Chronis. "His knowledge and proven expertise will be key in identifying and implementing property tax minimization strategies to better serve our clients, and his leadership experience will further grow and develop our Complex Property Tax team."

Noneman holds a bachelor's degree in accounting from Olivet Nazarene University and a master's degree in business administration from the University of Indianapolis. He is a member of the Institute for Professionals in Taxation (IPT) and holds the property tax Certified Member of the Institute (CMI) designation.

