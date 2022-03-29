SightCall for Field Service Now Available on SAP® Store

Integrating with SAP Field Service Management, SightCall delivers greater efficiency, safety and accuracy for service leaders through remote support

SightCall, a global leader of augmented reality (AR)-powered visual assistance, today announced that its Remote Visual Support for Field Service Management is available via SAP® Store, the online marketplace for SAP and partner offerings. Using SightCall with SAP Field Service Management enables on-site technicians to use human-guided video and self-guided digital process automation flows in tandem to navigate complex field tasks, while also collecting the necessary data to keep asset information accurate and up to date.

"We are thrilled to announce that SAP customers can now integrate the top visual assistance platform for enterprise into their SAP ecosystem," said Thomas Cottereau, founder and CEO of SightCall. "This new integration with SAP Field Service Management is already having a direct impact to improve the business challenges our mutual customers face in the field, from rapidly increased issue resolution to reduced parts wastage and a lower carbon footprint that stems from resolving work orders remotely."

SightCall is a visual assistance platform that digitally mobilizes an enterprise's workforce while guiding technicians and customers through remote issue resolution. Its use has cut work order resolution times by an average of 69% and increased first-time fix rates by as much as 81%. SightCall integrates seamlessly with SAP Field Service Management, creating automatic data synchronization between systems that helps companies avoid costly records gaps, and subsequent exposure to regulatory fines.

In particular, SightCall through SAP will help utility companies maximize safety and efficiency in the field, reduce equipment downtime, and enable faster issue diagnostics and resolution through AI computer vision. This will result in increased productivity and greater cost savings, at a time when industry players are under constant strain from extreme weather events, rising regulatory pressures and the need to prepare for a low carbon future, all while delivering responsive customer service. SightCall's visual assistance solution will help them deliver on speed, cost and knowledge priorities, including reduced outage times, less customer churn and skill set preservation among workers.

SAP Store, found at store.sap.com, delivers a simplified and connected digital customer experience for finding, trying, buying and renewing more than 1,800 solutions from SAP and its partners. There, customers can find the SAP solutions and SAP-validated solutions they need to grow their business. And for each purchase made through SAP Store, SAP will plant a tree.

To enable companies to become intelligent enterprises, SAP is expanding its vertical solutions with an ecosystem of industry cloud solutions. These solutions complement the existing SAP portfolio to extend the value of joint customer investments. SightCall is working with SAP to create offerings that meet utilities sector requirements, so customers can achieve positive business outcomes. Learn more via the SAP Store and this video.

About SightCall

SightCall is a leading visual assistance platform utilizing AR and AI technology to digitally transform service delivery in enterprise workforces with human-guided and self-guided experiences. The SightCall platform enables fast access to the knowledge needed to address and resolve business challenges related to service, efficiency, safety and sustainability. In 2022, SightCall was ranked #4 on Fast Company's list of Most Innovative Companies in the Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality category. The company's global customer base is comprised of Fortune 2000 enterprises across industries including Utilities, Manufacturing, Insurance, Healthcare and Life Science, and Telecom. SightCall is headquartered in San Francisco with offices in Austin, Boston, London, Frankfurt, Paris, Singapore and Melbourne. Visit www.sightcall.com to learn more.

