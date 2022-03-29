Procore's Annual ROI Report Reveals Significant Customer Benefits Surrounding Sustainability, Safety, and the Labor Shortage in Construction

Procore Technologies, Inc. PCOR, a leading global provider of construction management software, today released the results of its 2022 Customer Return On Invest (ROI) report. The report explores how the Procore platform is helping customers tackle the most daunting challenges in the industry, including sustainability, safety and the labor shortage by analyzing responses from 2,600+ customers across North and South America, Asia and Europe.

Key takeaways include:

Building Scalable Businesses: Customer respondents state that using Procore enables their project teams to manage 48 percent more construction volume per person, on average.

Reduced Rework: 75 percent of respondents agree Procore has helped reduce the amount of rework.

Safer Jobsites: 79 percent of customer respondents that use Quality and Safety agree Procore has improved their company's safety programs.

Rising material costs and supply chain issues, labor shortages, slimming margins, continued project delays, increasing carbon emissions due to rework and waste and the need for more sustainable solutions are just a few obstacles the industry is facing and will continue to face in the years to come.

"We are proud to partner with the construction industry to help them do what they do best; build, maintain and power the places where we live, learn, work and play," said Tooey Courtemanche, Founder & CEO of Procore. "Each year, our annual ROI report helps industry leaders and construction professionals gain insights into how their peers are leveraging construction tech to grow their businesses. This annual survey and report is one of the many avenues through which we get continuous feedback and work to improve the lives of everyone in our industry through our offerings."

"If we didn't have Procore, we wouldn't be able to handle the many projects we have in our pipeline. Procore removes the tedious time-wasters like filling out reports and spreadsheets, giving us time to do other things, like going after more work." - Marc Vicano, Project Manager, Vicano, General Contractor, Canada

Reduced Rework: 75 percent of customer respondents agree Procore has helped reduce the amount of rework taking place on their projects which leads to less carbon waste, more efficiency and delivering more projects on-time and on-budget.

"Implementing Procore has streamlined five systems into one central platform. We have gained new levels of automation and 100 percent visibility into projects, which lets us focus on enhancing our quality and compliance. Our next phase of implementation will see us introduce our subcontractors into Procore for better efficiency and productivity outcomes." - Sebastian Jonsson, Director, Greenway, Specialty Contractor, New Zealand

Improved Efficiency: Customer respondents reported saving an average of 15 days on the overall schedule on a typical project.

"Procore saves me at least two hours every week. In the past, I'd spend the first two hours of my day truing-up items in the different systems. Now, all that's taken care of for me in a few clicks. We're talking about a total of 30 seconds." - Gabriel Gutierrez, Financial Controller, Dolan Concrete, Specialty Contractor, United States

Safer Jobsites: 79 percent of customer respondents that use Quality and Safety agree Procore has improved their company's safety program.

"With Procore, all health and safety issues or areas for improvement are rectified quicker and faster. Communication on health and safety issues has improved which makes sites safer and makes me happy." - Kamil Kotowski, Head of Health and Safety, Kenham, General Contractor, United Kingdom

Procore's sole focus is construction, from preconstruction to closeout, the Procore platform is purpose-built and developed to meet the needs of the construction industry. Continually recognized with top honors by leading user review sites such as G2, the Procore platform helps customers produce more value, deliver better project outcomes, and develop stronger, safer, and more productive teams.

To discover the tools that are driving results for construction leaders across the globe, download the Procore 2022 ROI Report today.

About Procore

Procore is a leading global provider of construction management software. Over one million projects and more than $1 trillion USD in construction volume have run on Procore's platform. Procore's platform connects key project stakeholders to solutions Procore has built specifically for the construction industry—for the owner, the general contractor, and the specialty contractor. Procore's App Marketplace has a multitude of partner solutions that integrate seamlessly with Procore's platform, giving construction professionals the freedom to connect with what works best for them. Headquartered in Carpinteria, California, Procore has offices in the United States, Canada and around the globe. Learn more at Procore.com.

