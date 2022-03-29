Vonco's New Direct Connect Enteral Feeding Device Wins Flexible Packaging Associations Highest Achievement Award for 2022

Winning the Highest Achievement award, plus four additional Gold Achievement awards, Vonco's EnteraLoc™ medical fluid device exemplifies the very best in flexible packaging, including advancements in materials, structure, new uses, and sustainability.
Vonco Products LLC, an industry leader in custom medical devices and components, flexible packaging, and contract manufactured solutions, today announced that EnteraLoc™ was honored to receive a Highest Achievement award and four additional Gold Achievement awards at the annual Flexible Packaging Awards Ceremony in Bonita Springs, Florida.
EnteraLoc is a patented, FDA approved 510(k) medical fluid device intended for tube fed enteral patients. It's the first seamless, closed-loop solution that combines nutritious meals with a flexible pouch, leak-proof seal, custom-designed spout, and direct-connect ENFit® device in one complete enteral feeding system.
"We're thrilled that our innovative spirit was recognized by the flexible packaging industry," said Keith Smith, CEO of Vonco. "We worked hard to bring the best, most disruptive product to market; I couldn't be prouder of the Vonco team."
The 2022 Flexible Packaging Awards received 325 entries across six categories. EnteraLoc was not only honored with the highest recognition for its ability to disrupt and redefine enteral nutrition but also recognized with an additional four gold awards in the following categories:
- Gold Award, Expanding the Use of Flexible Packaging
- Gold Award, Technical Innovation
- Gold Award, Sustainability
- Gold Award, Packaging Excellence
Smith continued. "EnteraLoc was designed and developed with insight from a respected nutritionist, and from clinicians, brand owners, and patients. They had one goal in mind: to provide tube-feeders a convenient method of food delivery that is simple, nutritious, safe, less mess, and consumable on-the-go. I believe they succeeded in their mission."
The Flexible Packaging Association (FPA) has conducted the annual FPA Achievement Awards competition since 1956 to showcase the industry's innovation and the advances that change packaging.
