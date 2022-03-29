SmartBear to Showcase Progressive Software Delivery Tools at Atlassian Team '22

See Zephyr, Cucumber, Bugsnag, and other SmartBear tools that help teams achieve Progressive Software Delivery at Atlassian Team '22 – April 5-7, 2022 – Las Vegas

SmartBear, a leading provider of software development and quality tools, is showcasing Zephyr, Cucumber, Bugsnag, and other tools that are helping development teams to achieve Progressive Software Delivery at Atlassian Team '22, taking place on Tuesday, April 5 – Thursday, April 7, 2022 in Las Vegas. A modern software development lifecycle that builds upon the core tenets of CI/CD, Progressive Software Delivery is allowing teams to release code faster, progressively, and with less risk.

"Development teams continue to be under increasing pressure to release new features faster," said Joanna Schloss, SVP of Product Marketing at SmartBear. "Progressive Software Delivery enables these teams to release faster while delighting their customers with quality experiences. SmartBear embraces the paradigm of Progressive Delivery with a portfolio of tools focused on delivering value in the Jira ecosystem, minimizing context switching and helping teams to shift-left and shift-right."

John Whittaker, Vice President, Growth Innovation and Marketplace at SmartBear, is presenting, "Achieving Progressive Delivery with Both Shift-left and Shift-right Approaches," at Atlassian Team '22 on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 in Theatre B. Attendees learn how to practice Progressive Delivery with the tools they use, including Zephyr, Cucumber, Bugsnag, and Split as well as how to build quality from the start.

Attendees will learn how to test all permutations of feature flagging, release features progressively, and catch issues in production before customers do. For more information on the session, go to: https://smartbear.com/lp/events/atlassian-team-2022/.

SmartBear is a Platinum Top Vendor in the Atlassian Marketplace. The company's tools are built to streamline the development process and work seamlessly with the rest of your stack. Atlassian test management add-ons are No. 1 in installs (Zephyr Squad) and No. 1 in user rating (Zephyr Scale).

Visit SmartBear in Booth #11 at Atlassian Team '22 on April 5-7, 2022 in Las Vegas. For more information on the event, go to: https://events.atlassian.com/team22.

About SmartBear

At SmartBear, we focus on your one priority that never changes: quality. We know delivering quality software over and over is complicated. So our tools are built to streamline your DevOps processes while seamlessly working with the products you use – and will use. Whether it's TestComplete, Swagger, Cucumber, ReadyAPI, Zephyr, Bugsnag, or one of our other tools, we span from test automation, API lifecycle, collaboration, performance testing, test management, app stability and error monitoring, and more. Whichever you need, they're easy to try, easy to buy, and easy to integrate. We're used by 16 million developers, testers, and operations engineers at 32,000+ organizations – including world-renowned innovators like Adobe, JetBlue, FedEx, and Microsoft. Wherever you're going, we'll help you get there. Learn more at smartbear.com, or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

