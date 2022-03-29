BuySellAds Expands Portfolio to Out-of-Home (OOH) Advertising with OneScreen.ai Partnership

Partnership extends highly effective OOH advertising opportunities, including billboards, mass transit, and wrapped ice cream trucks to BuySellAds' customers of all sizes

OneScreen.ai, a SaaS-enabled B2B marketplace provider for out-of-home (OOH) advertising, is partnering with BuySellAds (BSA), provider of technology that connects the world's best independent publishers with high-quality, relevant advertisers. The partnership extends OOH advertising, the only traditional ad medium growing today, to BSA's clients. Opportunities in OOH advertising are far-reaching today and include everything from bus stops to billboards to wrapped ice cream trucks and branded pizza boxes.

"Through this partnership, we are helping the OOH industry to grow as we continue to educate on the many opportunities and how highly effective, targetable, and measurable OOH advertising is for brands in the modern world," said Dave Rouse, Head of Business Development and Strategic Alliances at OneScreen.ai. "As we build the first OOH marketplace where marketers can locate, buy, deploy, and measure OOH advertising campaigns in one place, OneScreen.ai is making it easy for BuySellAds' clients and other brands to navigate and capitalize on this highly effective marketing medium."

OneScreen.ai is helping companies reach the audiences they want through OOH by building the only outdoor advertising directory with a search engine. With brands now being able to specifically target audiences today, OOH is growing in popularity. Only 20% of revenue in OOH is coming from the top 100 advertisers like McDonald's, Geico, and Coca-Cola.

"BSA has been connecting brands with digital advertising opportunities across high-quality, popular online publishers for over a decade," said Matthew Kammerer, Managing Director of Advertising and Publishing at BSA. "We specialize in contextual advertising to reach users where they are online, and now we're taking that a step further to reach users offline with OneScreen.ai. We're excited to partner with OneScreen.ai to expand our client offering into outdoor/offline advertising where we can add even more value for brands looking to amplify their ad campaigns."

OOH advertising offers value not found in the digital realm. To learn why highly innovative tech companies are turning to the oldest form of advertising, download the e-book, "Startup Billboards of The Silicon Valley," at https://www.onescreen.ai/thanks-content-startup-billboards.

BuySellAds was founded to build a mutually beneficial ecosystem between publishers and advertisers. Online publishers partner with BSA to connect with brands interested in reaching their unique audience. We create direct relationships that help publishers increase their ad revenue and advertisers grow their brand. Learn more at buysellads.com and follow on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Founded by former executives and alumni from Google, HubSpot, and Wayfair, OneScreen.ai is modernizing the fragmented out-of-home (OOH) advertising industry. From billboards, blimps, and buses to wrapped cars and connected TV in bars and restaurants, OOH advertising is a $100 billion industry and growing, but 50% of inventory goes unsold. OneScreen.ai's first streamlined, connected, and AI-powered all-in-one media platform is a centralized space where marketers can locate, buy, deploy, and measure OOH advertising campaigns, connecting brands with their ideal customers. To learn more, visit www.onescreen.ai and follow on LinkedIn.

