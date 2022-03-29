SingleStore Announces Appointment of Shireesh Thota as SVP of Engineering

Former Azure Data engineering lead joins Yatharth Gupta, VP of product management and a Microsoft alum, to help drive company's next chapter of growth and product innovation

SingleStore, the single database for all data-intensive applications, today announced the addition of Shireesh Thota as senior vice president engineering. Thota will lead the company's engineering efforts and oversee the design and development of the SingleStore DB product. Yatharth Gupta, meanwhile, will head up product management and design. Both Thota and Gupta will report directly to CEO Raj Verma.

"We are excited to have Shireesh and Yatharth as part of our executive team," said Verma. "They're both uniquely qualified to lead us in our next chapter of hyper growth. With their expertise and leadership, we anticipate more great things for our product in the years to come. We are in a market where users are yearning for frictionless, ultra-fast and flexible databases and not one-trick ponies."

Thota previously ran the engineering efforts for Cosmos DB and Postgres Hyperscale (Citus) services at Microsoft, where he worked in multiple roles for more than 15 years. In addition, he focused on engineering innovation, end-to-end service operations and the organizational success of the key cloud databases of Azure. As a founding member of Cosmos DB, Thota architected, designed and directly contributed to multiple key pieces of the service.

Before joining SingleStore, Gupta worked for more than 14 years at Microsoft, where he led the product team for Azure Databricks products. As a founding member of the Azure Databricks team, Gupta was responsible for driving the product, partnerships as well as bringing the service to market and shaping the growth over the past three years. Prior to Azure, he held various leadership roles in Windows at Microsoft.

"I believe in the increasing convergence across relational and non-relational (Distributed SQL), OLAP and OLTP (HTAP) and the various forms of data warehouse and data lake into lakehouses. SingleStore is positioned to lead this transformation with its unique technical stack and plethora of innovations," said Thota. "SingleStore has had a tremendous few years and has quickly become a leading player in the cloud database industry. I look forward to moving the technical team and the product forward while continuing the company's trajectory of incredible growth."

Thota joins the company at a time of great momentum for SingleStore. Along with forging strategic partnerships with IBM and Dell Technologies, SingleStore was recently recognized for the first time in the Gartner 2021 Magic Quadrant Critical Capabilities for Cloud Database Management Systems (CDBMS).

Since SingleStore's rebrand over a year ago, it has been recognized with several industry awards, including San Francisco Business Times Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the Bay Area and the Deloitte Fast 500 awards. The company's headcount has jumped from 200 employees to more than 300, and SingleStore is quickly expanding into Europe and Asia. Additionally, the company closed Series E and F funding rounds ($80 million each), and opened an East Coast office and innovation center in Raleigh, N.C.

About SingleStore

SingleStore is dedicated to helping businesses adapt more quickly, embrace diverse data and accelerate digital innovation by operationalizing all data through a single database for all of their moments that matter. These capabilities are provided as a service on Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform and Red Hat and through your own deployments with SingleStore Managed Service and SingleStore DB. Follow us @SingleStoreDB and @SingleStoreDevs or visit www.singlestore.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220329005315/en/