ANAM Electronics Launches OTT-Equipped Dolby Atmos Soundbar

- World's first all-in-one integrated smart soundbar with built-in 4K streaming
- Creates an Immersive Experience with Dolby Atmos at home
ANAM Electronics Co., Ltd. (CEO: Kim Tae-Soo) (KRX: 008700), a global A/V equipment specialist, and Technicolor Connected Home TCHTCLRY, a leading customer-premises equipment distributor, launched the world's first Dolby Atmos OTT integrated soundbar with built-in 4K streaming.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220323006057/en/
ANAM Electronics, a global A/V equipment specialist, launched the world's first Dolby Atmos OTT integrated soundbar with built-in 4K streaming. Viewers are immersed in a three-dimensional soundscape by the bar's eight speakers and three amplifiers. (Graphic: Business Wire)
The new soundbar is the first-ever over-the-top media services (OTT) integrated soundbar for paid broadcasting through Android's TV service, equipped with the world-class sound technology Dolby Atmos® and the industry's top-tier imaging technology Dolby Vision™. Viewers are immersed in a three-dimensional soundscape by the bar's eight speakers and three amplifiers. The convenience of Google voice recognition is built-in.
With a 50-year history as a technological powerhouse specializing in audio and sound systems, ANAM Electronics began producing soundbars in 2013. Recently, ANAM has expanded its business by providing soundbars of various types tailored to a wide range of customers, which has helped deliver more than 50% growth annually over the last three years.
"With online, OTT services such as Netflix and Disney+ and devices increasing, we anticipate that the innovative convenience of this product, which offers excellent sound quality and an outstanding user experience, will become a benchmark for the industry," said ANAM Electronics CEO Kim Tae-Soo.
According to Mercedes Pastor, senior vice president for Eurasia at Technicolor Connected Home, consumers have demonstrated rising interest in convenient and cost-effective theatrical-quality entertainment experiences in their homes.
"Technicolor Connected Home is working closely with ANAM Electronics to provide integrated, immersive audio and visual experiences that consumers can enjoy right out of the box. The 150-watt multi-speaker soundbar delivers high-fidelity surround sound while offering rich HDR picture quality that is easy to deploy and install," she said.
About ANAM Electronics
Founded in 1973, ANAM Electronics Co., Ltd. is a leading original design manufacturer (ODM) of audio products, including AV receivers, AI soundbars, and wireless speakers. More detailed information is available on http://www.aname.co.kr/eng/.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220323006057/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.