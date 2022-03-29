ANAM Electronics Launches OTT-Equipped Dolby Atmos Soundbar

World's first all-in-one integrated smart soundbar with built-in 4K streaming

Creates an Immersive Experience with Dolby Atmos at home

ANAM Electronics Co., Ltd. (CEO: Kim Tae-Soo) (KRX: 008700), a global A/V equipment specialist, and Technicolor Connected Home TCHTCLRY, a leading customer-premises equipment distributor, launched the world's first Dolby Atmos OTT integrated soundbar with built-in 4K streaming.

The new soundbar is the first-ever over-the-top media services (OTT) integrated soundbar for paid broadcasting through Android's TV service, equipped with the world-class sound technology Dolby Atmos® and the industry's top-tier imaging technology Dolby Vision™. Viewers are immersed in a three-dimensional soundscape by the bar's eight speakers and three amplifiers. The convenience of Google voice recognition is built-in.

With a 50-year history as a technological powerhouse specializing in audio and sound systems, ANAM Electronics began producing soundbars in 2013. Recently, ANAM has expanded its business by providing soundbars of various types tailored to a wide range of customers, which has helped deliver more than 50% growth annually over the last three years.

"With online, OTT services such as Netflix and Disney+ and devices increasing, we anticipate that the innovative convenience of this product, which offers excellent sound quality and an outstanding user experience, will become a benchmark for the industry," said ANAM Electronics CEO Kim Tae-Soo.

According to Mercedes Pastor, senior vice president for Eurasia at Technicolor Connected Home, consumers have demonstrated rising interest in convenient and cost-effective theatrical-quality entertainment experiences in their homes.

"Technicolor Connected Home is working closely with ANAM Electronics to provide integrated, immersive audio and visual experiences that consumers can enjoy right out of the box. The 150-watt multi-speaker soundbar delivers high-fidelity surround sound while offering rich HDR picture quality that is easy to deploy and install," she said.

About ANAM Electronics

Founded in 1973, ANAM Electronics Co., Ltd. is a leading original design manufacturer (ODM) of audio products, including AV receivers, AI soundbars, and wireless speakers. More detailed information is available on http://www.aname.co.kr/eng/.

