Industrial Logistics Properties Trust First Quarter 2022 Conference Call

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust ILPT today announced that it will issue a press release containing its first quarter 2022 financial results after the Nasdaq closes on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. On Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, President and Chief Operating Officer Yael Duffy and Chief Financial Officer Richard Siedel will host a conference call to discuss these results.

The conference call telephone number is (877) 418-4826. Participants calling from outside the United States and Canada should dial (412) 902-6758. No pass code is necessary to access the call from either number. Participants should dial in about 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call. A replay of the conference call will be available through 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. To access the replay, dial (412) 317-0088. The replay pass code is 7290774.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available in a listen-only mode on the company's website, which is located at www.ilptreit.com. Participants wanting to access the webcast should visit the company's website about five minutes before the call. The archived webcast will be available for replay on the company's website after the call.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning and leasing high quality distribution and logistics properties that serve the growing needs of e-commerce. As of December 31, 2021, ILPT's portfolio consisted of 288 properties containing 34 million rentable square feet in 31 states. More than 70% of ILPT's annual rental revenues are derived from investment grade tenants, tenants that are subsidiaries of investment grade rated entities or Hawaii land leases. On February 25, 2022, ILPT closed its acquisition of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, adding 126 Class A, single tenant, net leased, e-commerce focused industrial properties containing over 26 million square feet of space. ILPT is managed by The RMR Group RMR, a leading U.S. alternative asset management company with more than $33 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2021 and more than 35 years of institutional experience in buying, selling, financing and operating commercial real estate. ILPT is headquartered in Newton, MA. For more information, visit www.ilptreit.com.

A Maryland Real Estate Investment Trust with transferable shares of beneficial interest listed on the Nasdaq.

No shareholder, Trustee or officer is personally liable for any act or obligation of the Trust.

