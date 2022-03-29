Evolv Technology Helps Mercedes-Benz Stadium Fans Stay Safe

Nine out of 10 fans say that security screening is not a point of contention for them, as stadium leverages Evolv to improve guest experience and rate in top quarter of NFL Stadiums

Evolv Technology EVLV "Evolv"))), the leader in weapons detection security screening, today announced results from its partnership with Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta to provide a more enjoyable, frictionless, and safe experience for fans. The stadium uses the company's artificial intelligence (AI)-based system, Evolv Express®, to screen fans as they arrive at the stadium for games and other events, without requiring them to stop or remove items from their pockets or policy-compliant bags.

Prior to installing Evolv Express, seven out of ten fans cited their arrival at the stadium as an area of frustration and dissatisfaction. Since implementing Evolv Express®, nine out of ten fans say that security screening is not a point of contention for them. The stadium has also dramatically reduced the percentage of guests flagged for a security re-check and increased the speed of entry for fans.

The stadium, home to the NFL's Atlanta Falcons and MLS's Atlanta United, hosts an average of 40-50 major events and more than 200 private events each calendar year including the SEC Football Championship, Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, and countless concerts by world-renowned artists.

"Our objective is to make attending events at Mercedes-Benz Stadium feel like you're walking into a friend's house — to a place you belong or even own," said Karl Pierburg, Chief Technology Officer, AMB Sports and Entertainment, parent company of the Atlanta Falcons, Atlanta United, and Mercedes-Benz Stadium. "It was critically important to us to find a way to allow secure entry without degrading the guest experience at all. Evolv has transformed the entry experience for us and contributes to the high marks we get in general when it comes to entry experience, where we rate in the top quarter of all NFL stadiums."

Evolv Express uses powerful sensor technology with proven AI to provide safer, more accurate threat detection at unprecedented volumes and speed of entry. With Evolv Insights, security staff can use historical screening data to make predictions about throughput, with the goal of improving the fan experience while making the stadium more secure.

"Venues like Mercedes-Benz Stadium are recognizing that fans are increasingly demanding a street-to-seat experience that we believe only Evolv can deliver," said Peter George, CEO of Evolv Technology. "After nearly two years of relative isolation and capacity limitations, fans are finally able to gather back together and they should be able to enjoy these gatherings safely, from the moment they arrive at the stadium until the game clock ticks down."

Evolv's innovative security screening technology has been used to enhance safety at a number of major sporting events, including the U.S. Open Golf Championship, and it is part of the state-of-the-art fan experience at Lower.com Field, the brand-new home of the Columbus Crew in Major League Soccer.

