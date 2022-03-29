FinancialForce Promotes Nicole Milstead to Chief Marketing Officer

FinancialForce, the leading provider of customer-centric business applications across finance, services, and customer success teams, today announced the promotion of Nicole Milstead to Chief Marketing Officer reporting to CRO, Tony Kender. Milstead joined FinancialForce two years ago as Senior Vice President of Marketing and has been instrumental in building a world class marketing team, demand and brand strategy, driving funnel conversions and continually growing new bookings globally.
"Nicole has brought invaluable expertise and dedication to the organization and we are thrilled to promote her to the position of Chief Marketing Officer," said Scott Brown, CEO of FinancialForce. "The CMO role is a natural progression in her career path. Her leadership, passion, and boundless energy have played a tremendous role in our business acceleration, and we know that Nicole will continue to build increasingly valuable and impactful marketing programs that serve as a powerful growth engine for FinancialForce."
Milstead is a proven marketing leader with deep management expertise, passion around sales and marketing alignment, a fundamental understanding of the needs of FinancialForce customers and dedication to the growth of the entire business.
Prior to joining FinancialForce, she served 14 years at Oracle, where she held numerous leadership positions, including Vice President of Professional Services Field Engagement and Vice President of Business Development responsible for driving applications demand through segmented sales plays, marketing campaigns and demand programs. Prior to that, Nicole spent two years at SAP as Director of Analyst Relations.
"I have loved every minute at FinancialForce. There is a culture, energy and enthusiasm here that is unparalleled. I'm truly honored to assume the role of Chief Marketing Officer," said Milstead. "I look forward to continuing the work of building the company's marketing foundation, cranking the demand engine and amplifying brand awareness of our world-class solutions, while helping our customers innovate and succeed in the global marketplace."
Milstead holds a Master's degree from the University of Pennsylvania and a Bachelor's degree from Lafayette College.
About FinancialForce
FinancialForce accelerates business growth with customer-centric ERP, Professional Services Automation (PSA), and Customer Success solutions. Run on the leading cloud platform, Salesforce, FinancialForce enables organizations to see their customers in full color, to unlock customer insights, deliver innovative experiences, run a digital business, and achieve agility and resilience. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in San Francisco, FinancialForce is backed by Advent International, Salesforce Ventures, and Technology Crossover Ventures. For more information, visit www.financialforce.com.
#1 PSA by G2; Most adopted PSA solution in SPI Research's 2021 PS Maturity™ Benchmark; most adopted PSA solution by Technology Services Industry Association in 2020; Leader in Accounting by G2; leader in IDC MarketScape for Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Midmarket Finance and Accounting Applications, 2020; IDC CSAT Award for SaaS ERP and SaaS Subscription Billing.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220329005304/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.