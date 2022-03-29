FinancialForce Promotes Nicole Milstead to Chief Marketing Officer

FinancialForce, the leading provider of customer-centric business applications across finance, services, and customer success teams, today announced the promotion of Nicole Milstead to Chief Marketing Officer reporting to CRO, Tony Kender. Milstead joined FinancialForce two years ago as Senior Vice President of Marketing and has been instrumental in building a world class marketing team, demand and brand strategy, driving funnel conversions and continually growing new bookings globally.

"Nicole has brought invaluable expertise and dedication to the organization and we are thrilled to promote her to the position of Chief Marketing Officer," said Scott Brown, CEO of FinancialForce. "The CMO role is a natural progression in her career path. Her leadership, passion, and boundless energy have played a tremendous role in our business acceleration, and we know that Nicole will continue to build increasingly valuable and impactful marketing programs that serve as a powerful growth engine for FinancialForce."

Milstead is a proven marketing leader with deep management expertise, passion around sales and marketing alignment, a fundamental understanding of the needs of FinancialForce customers and dedication to the growth of the entire business.

Prior to joining FinancialForce, she served 14 years at Oracle, where she held numerous leadership positions, including Vice President of Professional Services Field Engagement and Vice President of Business Development responsible for driving applications demand through segmented sales plays, marketing campaigns and demand programs. Prior to that, Nicole spent two years at SAP as Director of Analyst Relations.

"I have loved every minute at FinancialForce. There is a culture, energy and enthusiasm here that is unparalleled. I'm truly honored to assume the role of Chief Marketing Officer," said Milstead. "I look forward to continuing the work of building the company's marketing foundation, cranking the demand engine and amplifying brand awareness of our world-class solutions, while helping our customers innovate and succeed in the global marketplace."

Milstead holds a Master's degree from the University of Pennsylvania and a Bachelor's degree from Lafayette College.

About FinancialForce

FinancialForce accelerates business growth with customer-centric ERP, Professional Services Automation (PSA), and Customer Success solutions. Run on the leading cloud platform, Salesforce, FinancialForce enables organizations to see their customers in full color, to unlock customer insights, deliver innovative experiences, run a digital business, and achieve agility and resilience. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in San Francisco, FinancialForce is backed by Advent International, Salesforce Ventures, and Technology Crossover Ventures. For more information, visit www.financialforce.com.

#1 PSA by G2; Most adopted PSA solution in SPI Research's 2021 PS Maturity™ Benchmark; most adopted PSA solution by Technology Services Industry Association in 2020; Leader in Accounting by G2; leader in IDC MarketScape for Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Midmarket Finance and Accounting Applications, 2020; IDC CSAT Award for SaaS ERP and SaaS Subscription Billing.

