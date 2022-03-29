PrestigePEO Expands Into Mid-Atlantic Region With Appointment of Sales Professional and Opening of New Office in D.C. Metro Area

Marks New Market Presence for Company and Another Avenue for Growth

PrestigePEO, a provider of Fortune 500 employee benefits and HR services to small and mid-size businesses (SMBs), announced today the appointment of a key sales professional and the opening of its newest office in the metropolitan Washington, D.C. area.

The opening of the PrestigePEO Arlington, Va. office marks the Company's latest market expansion. The new office, located at 1530 Wilson Blvd., in Arlington, Va., 22209, is central to the entire business landscape of metro Washington, D.C., and strategically positions PrestigePEO in an optimal location for expanding operations and conducting business.

PrestigePEO's decision to expand into Virginia and the D.C. area was fueled by strong demand from area SMBs. SMBs throughout this Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA), as well as nationally, are increasingly seeking assistance with staying in compliance with growing burdensome regulations and finding ways to combat rising healthcare costs. In this MSA alone, 95% of businesses employ 50 people or less, which means these business owners could dramatically benefit from the support of services offered by a professional employment organization (PEO).

Among PrestigePEO's goals for its expansion into the Virginia and D.C. area is the opportunity it affords the Company to educate SMBs about the true benefits of its PEO service offerings. With a local footprint, PrestigePEO can support these area businesses through its diverse portfolio of offerings, including Fortune 500 employee benefits, HR management, compliance and risk mitigation, workers' compensation, and more.

Furthermore, PrestigePEO will engage with the local business broker community in representing its PEO service offerings. A key component of PrestigePEO's business model is based on building strong relationships with the PEO broker community in the markets it serves, ultimately benefiting local SMBs. This local expansion will present an array of options for both the broker community as well as their clients, as most SMBs are looking for curated, high-touch service, which PrestigePEO brings to all its relationships.

Concurrent with the office opening, PrestigePEO appointed J. Arpan to the post of business development manager. In this capacity, Arpan will be responsible for expanding the Company's presence throughout the Mid-Atlantic market. Arpan brings 15 successful years of experience in HR outsourcing to his new role. He is excited about the expansion and is already working to bring new clients on board.

"PrestigePEO has become recognized for its high level of service to both brokers and clients in the markets it serves. With the opening of our Arlington office, we are extending our capabilities and reaching more SMBs, particularly in a market boasting so many. We bring a host of competitive employee benefits to our clients, and the depth of our offering and service model is what helps distinguish PrestigePEO. We offer the brokers with whom we work a promising opportunity to earn while providing their clients with the HR services they deserve," Arpan said.

"Growth is always exciting for any business, but for PrestigePEO, it means opportunity and a clearer path to national recognition. The new office in the D.C and Virginia neighborhood will be strategic in helping accomplish our goals of reaching more SMBs nationwide, adding a key MSA to our growth formula. PrestigePEO is well-positioned for the future, based on this expansion coupled with key complementary and strategic acquisitions we've completed in the past 18 months," said Andrew Lubash, founder and CEO of PrestigePEO.

This recent east coast expansion, coupled with recent acquisitions, expands PrestigePEO's national footprint. In addition to the new Virginia/D.C.-area office, with its headquarters in the metropolitan New York area, the Company also boasts offices in The Carolinas and Florida. PrestigePEO will leverage these offices to expand its coverage within these thriving entrepreneurial communities. In particular, the company will grow its HR services and sales staff to provide increased support to SMBs everywhere.

About PrestigePEO

Melville, N.Y.-based PrestigePEO, also known as Prestige Employee Administrators LLC, provides integrated, end-to-end human resources (HR) solutions to small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) for managing all integral human resources operations. This includes support for employee benefits management, payroll administration, workers' compliance, and HR guidance, among others. PrestigePEO's full spectrum of HR services and solutions helps SMBs lower employee benefit costs, reduce administrative workloads, and manage critical HR functions.

PrestigePEO is among only 1% of PEOs accredited by the Employer Services Assurance Corporation (ESAC), certified (CI) through Workers Comp Risk Management, and classified as a Certified Professional Employer Organization (CPEO) by the IRS – demonstrating financial stability and strict adherence with a diverse range of regulatory and security standards.

To learn more, visit www.prestigepeo.com and follow PrestigePEO on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

