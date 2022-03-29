Capstone Green Energy Achieves Goal of 30% Hydrogen Blend-Compatible Products

Standard Microturbine Products Operate on 30% Hydrogen with No Modifications

Capstone Green Energy Corporation CGRN, a global leader in carbon reduction and on-site resilient green Energy as a Service (EaaS) solutions, announced today that its partnership with the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) – Argonne National Laboratory and the University of California, Irvine (UCI) has determined that the Company's microturbine-based systems can safely perform on 30% hydrogen blended with natural gas without requiring costly hardware or software modifications.

The long-term, promising method for producing hydrogen is electrolysis, the process by which hydrogen is split out of water. Electrolysis is one of several approaches to Green Hydrogen that is power generated from carbon-free energy resources such as wind, solar and water. Green hydrogen-fueled microturbines are perfect for complementing the intermittent nature of wind and solar power, making them an ideal component of the modern clean and green microgrid. Further, when wind and solar energy production exceeds demand, excess energy can be used in the production of storable renewable hydrogen energy.

The recent U.S. Government Infrastructure Bill has nearly $10 billion allocated to hydrogen-related areas, which includes $8 billion for Regional Clean Hydrogen Hubs, $1 billion for a Clean Hydrogen Electrolysis Program, and $500 million for Clean Hydrogen Manufacturing and Recycling Initiatives. The U.S. DOE has already begun to move ahead with planning as it relates to the Hubs.

"We have continued to push the limits of our technology in preparation for global acceleration toward a hydrogen economy," commented Don Ayers, Vice President of Technology. "There is a broad international initiative to decarbonize electricity generation through blending of natural gas with hydrogen in existing pipelines. These tests performed at Argonne and UCI show that our existing fleet of fielded power generation units, unmodified, can handle any of the blends currently being discussed for pipeline injection around the world," added Mr. Ayers.

"We have systematically tested the current commercial C65 and C200 engines, as designed for operation on natural gas, regarding their tolerance to hydrogen/natural gas blends," explained Dr. Vince McDonell of University of California, Irvine. "The results indicate no deleterious effects when operating either turbine on up to 30% hydrogen by volume, including only slight increases in emissions, but well within current design specifications. The results also indicate a direction for attaining further NOx reductions when burning 100% hydrogen by exploiting the inherent flame stability of hydrogen," added Dr. McDonell.

In addition to testing on 30% hydrogen, Argonne Laboratory has also been running a Capstone C65 microturbine on 100% hydrogen, utilizing Capstone's patented High Flame Speed injector design. Results have been very positive, with high combustion stability, demonstrated injector integrity, and elimination of carbon emissions. Looking forward, Capstone's research and development activities will transition this design and controls to the C200, fine-tuning for optimum performance and emissions, and in support of pilot hydrogen installations.

"The recent experiments at Argonne with pure hydrogen in a Capstone microturbine-based system showcases technology operability and readiness," said Muni Biruduganti, Principal Research Engineer at Argonne National Labs. "We tested the new Capstone High Flame Speed Injectors during transient and start-stop operations. Hydrogen-fueled microturbines are one step closer to global prime-time use."

"Hydrogen technologies are an important pillar in the strategic initiatives we announced when Capstone Green Energy was launched on Earth Day 2021," stated Darren Jamison, President and Chief Executive Officer of Capstone Green Energy. "The success of our hydrogen products in testing will be a key element in the partnerships that we are developing with hydrogen generation companies, such as our strategic relationship with PowerTap. The ability to generate clean electricity at the source of generation saves millions of dollars in infrastructure costs and keeps hydrogen costs to a minimum."

