Missouri American Water Invests $7.5 Million in Florissant Water Main Upgrades

Missouri American Water today announced the start of a $7.5 million project to replace nearly 15,000 feet (2.8 miles) of water main in Florissant, MO along Harrison Street, Washington Street and St. Catherine Street near New Florissant Road.

"Since acquiring the system in 2002, Missouri American Water has consistently invested in North County to enhance service and reliability, and we're glad to see them continue their commitment to our residents and local businesses by replacing aging water mains that have been prone to breaks," said Florissant Mayor Tim Lowery.

The three water main projects include upgrading existing 2-, 4-, 6- and 8-inch cast iron mains from the 1940s-1970s with 12-inch and 20-inch ductile iron mains:

3,400 feet of main along Harrison Street, between St. Pierre and the New Florissant tank Site (1060 St. Catherine Street, Florissant, MO). Construction begins April 1.

9,300 feet of main along Washington Street, between St. Pierre Street and Lynn Meadows Lane. Construction begins April 22.

2,100 feet of main along St. Catherine Street, between New Florissant Road and St. Eugene Lane. Construction is expected to begin in June following the completion of the Harrison Street replacement project.

"Making proactive investments supports the reliability and resiliency of our water system," said Missouri American Water Senior Director of Operations Brian Eisenloeffel. "Replacing aging pipe also supports the important work of our local firefighters, such as the Florissant Valley Fire Protection District, by improving water flow."

Work will take place Monday - Friday from 7 a.m. - 4 p.m. Weather dependent, service line transfers are expected to be completed by the end of the year and restoration next Spring.

To view a map of pipe replacement projects in St. Louis County, visit Missouri American Water's new interactive map.

Motorists should use caution when driving in the construction areas and obey traffic signs, detour routes and flaggers. Missouri American Water will provide continuous updates as work occurs. Customers may receive updates via door hangers and/or the company's notification system that contacts customers via phone, text or email based on customer preferences. Visit missouriamwater.com for emergency alerts and create or update a MyWater account to sign up for notifications.

