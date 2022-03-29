Tech and Healthcare Industry Leader Kristen Gil Joins SteadyMD Board of Advisors

Previously Announced, Nikhil Abraham also Joins as CFO, Bringing Financial and Startup Expertise to Leading Telehealth Technology Platform
SteadyMD, a B2B telehealth technology platform and clinician workforce provider that powers high-quality telehealth patient experiences for leaders and innovators in healthcare, is proud to announce today that Vice President at Google, Kristen Gil, has been named to the SteadyMD Board of Advisors. SteadyMD also recently added Nikhil Abraham, former CFO at Udacity, to the Company as CFO.
"SteadyMD is honored to welcome Nikhil to the company, as well as Kristen to our Board of Advisors, as their extensive, wide-ranging expertise in technology and healthcare will bring a lot of value to our growing company," said Guy Friedman, Co-Founder and CEO of SteadyMD. "We're looking forward to working closely with them as SteadyMD continues to expand our reach and further strengthen our operational excellence."
In her 14 years at Google, Kristen Gil has held executive roles in strategy, finance, and operations, including COO of Google Health. She also served as a board member and audit committee member with Proofpoint, a leading cybersecurity company acquired by Thoma Bravo for $12 billion. Earlier in her career she worked at McKinsey & Company and was a senior vice president and general manager for Marketron International, a SaaS company.
"I'm thrilled to join SteadyMD's Board of Advisors, and I believe my expertise and combined experience in strategy, finance and technology will be valuable assets to the company," said Kristen Gil, VP of Business Operations & Strategy and Business Finance Officer at Google. "Telehealth is filling in and closing the gaps in access to essential healthcare. SteadyMD is a clear leader in this burgeoning space, and I'm excited to be a part of it."
About SteadyMD
SteadyMD powers high-quality telehealth experiences for digital health companies, labs, pharmacies, employers, and other healthcare innovators. The company offers a 50-state clinician workforce, clinical operations, legal and regulatory guidance, and world-class product and technology. For the thousands of clinicians behind its platform, SteadyMD provides an opportunity to build an online practice in key areas ranging from urgent care, primary care, and mental health therapy. The company is licensed, operating, and serving patients in all 50 U.S. states. To learn more, please visit: https://www.steadymd.com/
