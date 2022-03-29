Afficient Academy's AI-Powered Learning Technology Disrupts K-12 Education

Data Shows that Afficient Accelerates Student Learning 2-5 Times Faster than Traditional School

A perfect storm is brewing at the country's K-12 schools as teachers and parents struggle to support children who have fallen behind. Facing resource-strapped educational systems exacerbated by the pandemic "learning loss," parents are seeking alternatives. In response to increasing demand and queries, Afficient Academy, provider of AI-based K-12 learning programs, today released data proving that students learn 2-5 times faster with Afficient than with traditional school.

The chart above shows the median number of days for Afficient students to complete one grade level for Afficient Math. Research data are compiled from 7,831 students who participated in Afficient Learning programs from 2018 to 2022 in US server. (Extracted 2/28/22) Students in Grades 2 to 6 take a median number of 2 months to complete one grade. Students in Grades 7 to 8 take a median number of 3-4 months to complete one grade. Students completing Algebra 1 to Pre-Calculus take a median number of 3-5 months. (Graphic: Business Wire)

By harnessing AI, Afficient's patented Afficient Methodology helps identify gaps in children's learning and provides intelligent and self-paced learning paths to not only close the gaps, but also help children dramatically improve learning effectiveness to reach A/A+. Research data (https://www.afficienta.com/timetocomplete/) from Afficient students verified that it has enabled 90% of its students to ace one grade level of content in just two to four months. Many students have exceeded their grade level and advanced ahead of their schools' curriculum.

"As a father of three children, and having seen serious deficiencies in many educational programs, I leveraged my Silicon Valley, teaching, and entrepreneurial roots to launch Afficient Academy with the vision and belief that modern technology can greatly enhance the effectiveness of learning," said Dr. Jiayuan Fang, Founder and CEO. "Now, our students' data has proved that our AI-powered programs can not only improve learning efficiency by 2 to 5 times, but also lead to much better learning quality. I hope this new generation of technology-based educational programs reach and help a great number of students achieve ‘A' efficiently."

Afficient: Giving Students the Joy of Learning

The first Afficient program launched in 2015. Today, over 15,000 students have learned better and faster with Afficient Math (Grades 2-12) and Afficient English (Grades 2-8). Afficient's adaptive, self-paced programs gift each child the joy of learning by allowing them to learn according to their ability, and not age nor school grade. This is liberating as students compete against themselves to be the best they can be.

Angelina Chen's Afficient Math journey started in May 2021. Her parents noticed gaps in her math understanding, gaps verified by her Afficient diagnostic test. Although a 3rd grader, she started at Grade 2 in math to help fill in those gaps. Straightaway, Angelina excelled. In less than six weeks, she completed all coursework for Grade 2. She's now an Honors level student and finished Grade 5 math — all this in just seven months. In addition to helping Angelina grow her math skills, her parents love the flexibility of Afficient's online program, especially helpful since Angelina started in the midst of the pandemic.

4th grader Andy Wang's skill gaps in math were impacting his confidence. So his parents enrolled him in Afficient Math in October 2021, where he began his journey in 3rd Grade math. In only five months, he has finished Grade 4 math. His parents report that Andy now gets straight As on his math school tests—and he likes math more than before. And best of all, his confidence level has gone up too.

How the Afficient Methodology Works

After a complimentary diagnostic test, each child gets an individualized AI-based program that adapts to their academic level. Intelligent algorithms guide the child through learning paths optimized to help them reach A/A+. Rather than having to wait for worksheets to be graded manually, students receive instant feedback. And while each child works independently, live teachers can help them get "unstuck" when they encounter learning difficulties. Because the learning is interactive, fun, and rewarding, students are motivated to make persistent progress and advance to excellent academic levels. Afficient enables students to build solid foundations, succeed in school entrance and placement tests, get into advanced courses in school, and get better grades in school – all with less time and stress.

Accredited by The Accrediting Commission for Schools, Western Association for Schools and Colleges (ACS WASC), Afficient provides:

Customized weekly assignments that are automatically generated. Students know how much they need to accomplish in a week and can always do more.

Courses that are results centric. Students always know how far they are from reaching their grade-level goals. They are guided through their work until they achieve A/A+ goals.

Alignment with Common Core standards. What students learn from Afficient Academy directly helps them get better results in school.

Getting Started with Afficient Academy

For Parents: To learn how Afficient Academy can help their children ace one grade level's content in just two to four months, visit us at https://www.afficienta.com/.

For K-12 Educational Program Partners: For schools, afterschool programs, home-schooling organizations, and other educational and philanthropic partners keen to take advantage of Afficient's proven technology-based programs to vastly improve their students' education, they can learn more by contacting Mr. Dilip Acharya, 1-408-627-7590, dilip.acharya@afficienta.com.

More detailed data and students' progress tables can be found here.

About Afficient Academy

Afficient Academy, a leading provider of AI-based K-12 learning programs, offers computerized Math and English programs that greatly improve learning efficiency and quality. Founded in 2014 to help students "Achieve ‘A' Efficiently," Silicon Valley-based Afficient Academy has helped over 15,000 students with its market-proven, self-paced learning programs powered by its patented "Afficient Methodology." After a complimentary online diagnostic test, students get individualized AI-based programs that adapt to their academic levels. Intelligent algorithms guide students through learning paths that are highly efficient and optimized to help students reach A/A+. Live teachers provide support to help students in their self-learning process. Interactive, fun, and rewarding, Afficient programs motivate students to make persistent progress and achieve excellence. Over 90 percent of Afficient students complete one grade level with an A/A+ in two to four months. Students are empowered to get into advanced courses and get better grades in school – all with less time and stress. www.afficienta.com.

