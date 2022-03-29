The Heritage Group Accelerator to Impact the Indiana Startup Community

Indianapolis-based accelerator to scale advanced materials and chemistry startups

The Heritage Group (THG) Accelerator announced the opening of applications for its fourth cohort of early stage, hardtech startups. The immersive, 13-week program includes mentorship, collaboration, and research and development assistance for selected startup companies at The Center, THG's innovation hub in Indianapolis. THG is a family of companies focused on environmental services, specialty chemicals, advanced materials, and transportation infrastructure.

The 2021 THG Accelerator cohort. (Photo: Business Wire)

Along with workshops including customer discovery, financial modeling, prototype development, and storytelling, the participants will receive mentorship. This comprises over 50 subject matter experts in scaling businesses, SaaS entrepreneurship, manufacturing, sales, marketing and beyond. The Accelerator allows startup founders to take advantage of on-site lab resources, thought partnership from experts on experiments, site and customer assessments, and a chance to bid for pilot projects.

"It's a privilege to work with so many founders who are solving key issues in critical industries for which The Heritage Group has deep expertise and experience," said Managing Director, Nida Ansari. "We understand their businesses and industries, and we have the resources and expertise to help them scale quickly and take critical steps to become investable companies."

Since its launch in 2019, the Accelerator has produced powerful and lasting impacts in the Indiana entrepreneurial ecosystem. Over 25 pilot projects have been completed and Accelerator companies have raised more than $25MM in subsequent capital funding (with HG Ventures, the corporate venture arm of THG, participating in multiple raises). In addition, five startups have moved from other locations to establish Indiana-based headquarters, and several more have key advisors and board members based in the state. The 29 previous participants hail from six different countries and all regions of the United States, while more than 50% have founders from underrepresented groups.

THG Accelerator program starts on August 15th and will conclude with a Demo Day on November 15th. THG's Accelerator is currently accepting applications for its 2022 cohort at www.hgaccelerator.com. The deadline to apply is May 6, 2022.

About HG Ventures

HG Ventures is the corporate venture arm of The Heritage Group, headquartered in Indianapolis, Ind. HG Ventures supports innovation and growth across The Heritage Group by investing and partnering with innovative, high-growth companies to support a sustainable future. We leverage the world-class expertise of The Heritage Group operating companies and research center to offer a unique value proposition to our portfolio company partners. www.hgventures.com.

About The Heritage Group

Founded in 1930, The Heritage Group (THG) is a fourth-generation, family-owned business managing a diverse portfolio of companies specializing in heavy construction and materials, environmental services, and specialty chemicals. Companies within the THG portfolio include Heritage Environmental Services, Heritage Construction + Materials, and Monument Chemical. With more than 5,000 employees and 30 operating companies worldwide, THG aims to build a safer, more enriching and sustainable world by harnessing the power of family.

