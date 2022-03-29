MariaDB SkySQL Continues to Gain Industry Recognition

Known for its cloud innovation MariaDB has earned Database of the Year in the LinuxQuestions.org Members Choice Awards

MariaDB® Corporation today announced that MariaDB has received recognition as "Database of the Year" in the LinuxQuestions.org Members Choice Awards poll. This marks the ninth consecutive year MariaDB has earned this recognition. Additionally, MariaDB has been named a finalist for Cloud Product of the Year by the UK National Technology Awards for its cloud database SkySQL.

LinuxQuestions.org Members Choice Awards recognize Linux open-source vendors, solutions, and products voted as top performers by end users. Receiving almost half of all votes, MariaDB led the pack of nine top databases, outstripping its nearest competitors by a wide margin.

The National Technology Awards, organized by National Technology News, are "the most comprehensive celebration of technology in the year." Shortlisted for the Cloud Product of the Year, SkySQL is capable of scaling to millions of transactions per second with ease and can deploy modern data warehouses for interactive, ad hoc analytics on massive data sets to meet enterprise demands, while saving customers up to 90% of their legacy database cost.

"MariaDB SkySQL has been rock solid for us since day one," said Sasa Skoko, CTO at Campus Cloud. "We used to self-host on multiple servers. But as our business grew, we started experiencing performance issues and found it very difficult to handle the failovers. We offer all of our customers 100% uptime at any given time. Since migrating to SkySQL on Google Cloud Platform (GCP), we've ditched our own servers completely. It has worked beautifully for us. We've never experienced any issues, no downtime or latency issues."

MariaDB SkySQL has received additional recognition, earning a spot on the:

InsideBIGDATA IMPACT 50 List, for companies that exhibit technology leadership, the strength of offering, proven innovation, and more; and

2022 Constellation ShortList™ for Hybrid-Cloud and Multicloud Analytical Relational Database Management Systems, marking its second consecutive year of recognition.

Earlier this year MariaDB announced the intent to become a publicly traded company via combination with Angel Pond Holdings Corporation POND . To learn more, go to https://mariadb.com/IPO.

About MariaDB Corporation

MariaDB frees companies from the costs, cloud lock-in, constraints, and complexity of proprietary databases, enabling them to reinvest in what matters most – rapidly developing innovative, customer-facing applications. MariaDB uses pluggable, purpose-built storage engines to support workloads that previously required a variety of specialized databases. With complexity and constraints eliminated, enterprises can now depend on a single complete database for their needs, whether on commodity hardware or their cloud of choice. Deployed in minutes for transactional, analytical, or hybrid use cases, MariaDB delivers unmatched operational agility without sacrificing key enterprise features, including real ACID compliance and full SQL. Trusted by organizations such as Bandwidth, DigiCert, InfoArmor, Oppenheimer, Samsung, SelectQuote, SpendHQ – MariaDB meets the same core requirements as proprietary databases at a fraction of the cost. No wonder it's one of the fastest-growing database management systems companies. Real business relies on MariaDB™.

