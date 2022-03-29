Consolidated Communications Releases 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance Report

Consolidated Communications CNSL, a top 10 fiber provider, today announced the release of its 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report, detailing the integration of essential elements of ESG standards in its everyday operations.
The report illustrates the company's commitment to its customers, employees, investors, business partners and communities as guided by its mission and values. In line with its operations and the critical services it provides, the company is focused on growing and continually integrating four key elements of ESG within its business: The Environment; Our People; Our Communities; and Governance and Accountability.
"As a leading fiber broadband provider across a 20-plus state service area, we continue executing on the largest fiber expansion project in our Company's history," said Bob Udell, president and chief executive officer. "Consolidated's role in our communities has never been more important. Our company values and principles inspire us to be good neighbors, to deliver the most reliable services through a great customer experience and to connect people in all that we do."
Consolidated's report, available at consolidated.com/esg, includes ESG activity from 2021 and highlights notable accomplishments and progress the company is making including:
- Establishing critical environmental goals around our everyday operations in areas such as the increased use of renewable energy, reductions in water consumption, reductions in Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions and institution of broader waste, reuse and recycling programs;
- Finalizing its first community solar initiative agreement;
- Achieving a significant year over year reduction in gasoline consumed by company fleet vehicles;
- Investing more than $364 million to deliver better broadband services to rural communities;
- Establishing a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Council and an Employee Advisory Council;
- Implementation of a new Code of Safety Practices for contractors;
- Providing $60,000 in support for schools through its Consolidated Connects Educational Grant Program and $1.4 million in total community support; and
- Transitioning from a staggered board of directors' structure to holding annual elections.
About Consolidated Communications
Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. CNSL is dedicated to moving people, businesses and communities forward by delivering the latest reliable communications solutions. Consumers, businesses and wireless and wireline carriers depend on Consolidated for a wide range of high-speed internet, data, phone, security, cloud and wholesale carrier solutions. With a network spanning more than 50,000 fiber route miles, Consolidated is a top 10 U.S. fiber provider, turning technology into solutions that are backed by exceptional customer support. Learn more at consolidated.com. Connect with us on social media.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220329005267/en/
