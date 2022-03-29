Swimlane and 1898 & Co. Launch Low-Code Automation Solution for Essential Infrastructure Cybersecurity

Joint framework developed for quick implementation of security automation across operational technology (OT) environments for utility providers

Swimlane, the leader in low-code security automation, today announced a strategic partnership with 1898 & Co., a preeminent industrial control system (ICS) cybersecurity solutions provider, to deliver a low-code security automation solution to the operational technology (OT) industry. This jointly developed solution framework is designed to help organizations seamlessly automate the protection of critical infrastructure environments.

Last week, President Biden issued a statement encouraging U.S. private sector companies to harden their cyber defense protocols to deter any potential disruption from Russian hacking efforts. The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) also recently released guidance on preparing for and mitigating foreign influence operations that target critical infrastructure, highlighting the growing need for solutions that arm these important organizations to effectively defend against rising cyber threats. Like most industries, security teams chartered with protecting OT environments struggle to keep pace with emerging threats given their limited resources.

The cybersecurity skills shortage further compounds this challenge for essential infrastructure providers because of the unique skill set required to navigate the convergence of OT and IT technologies, operating principles, and nuanced industry regulations such as North America Electric Reliability Corporation Critical Infrastructure Protection (NERC CIP).

That is why 1898 & Co. and Swimlane have teamed up to offer a joint solution framework of full-stack automation applications tailored to the specific cybersecurity needs of utility OT environments.

Benefits for customers include:

A series of solutions and use cases that address paramount pain points and enable utility providers to quickly implement and onboard automation into their OT security environment. The solution is designed to safeguard their systems, networks, and assets.

Two-hour, hands-on workshops that allow customers to experience the power of OT cybersecurity automation.

OT cybersecurity expert consultation with 1898 & Co. This component will help customers develop security automation and orchestration strategies that best protect their critical infrastructure, workflows to automate key use cases, and a purpose-built high availability hardened appliance running kubernetes optimized for Swimlane deployments.

"As cyberattacks on critical infrastructure continue to rise, and the cybersecurity skills shortage prevails, it's crucial to ensure organizations with assets essential to our everyday lives have access to low-code automation platforms that help them achieve greater efficiency for security operations," said Joshua Magady, Practice Technical Lead at 1898 & Co. "This partnership provides critical infrastructure organizations with automation solutions that will improve their speed of response and standardize incident response processes, giving organizations the defense they need to protect against threats targeting their industries."

The first joint customer leveraging the solution is the largest independent electricity transmission company in the United States. The company was seeking to leverage security automation to reduce risk and ensure continuous compliance despite its limited security staff. 1898 & Co. performed a build and transfer of Swimlane security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR), allowing the organization to maximize staff efficiency, improve mean time to resolution and ensure continuous NERC CIP compliance, ultimately reducing operating expense pressures.

"After completing the Swimlane deployment, 1898 & Co. was able to help the company quickly establish automation for phishing, indicators of compromise and incident response use cases," said Mike Kay, senior vice president of business development at Swimlane. "Our joint framework offers a simple, secure and scalable solution that streamlines investigation and response processes. It provides analysts with actionable intelligence needed to improve their security posture through a low-code dashboard that displays KPIs like MTTD, MTTR, and time savings achieved through automation."

Kay added, "With 1898 & Co.'s consulting expertise and Swimlane's adaptable low-code security automation solution, the electricity transmission company now has access to the partners needed to help them automate future use cases as they emerge."

To learn more about the partnership and framework, please visit swimlane.com/partner/1898co.

About Swimlane

Swimlane is the leader in cloud-scale, low-code security automation. Supporting use cases beyond SOAR, Swimlane improves the ease with which security teams can overcome process and data fatigue, as well as chronic staffing shortages. Swimlane unlocks the potential of automation beyond the SOC by delivering a low-code platform that serves as the system of record for the entire security organization and enables anyone within the organization to contribute their knowledge and expertise to the protection of the organization. For more information, visit swimlane.com.

About 1898 & Co.

1898 & Co. is a business, technology and cybersecurity consulting firm serving the industries that keep our world in motion. As part of Burns & McDonnell, our consultants leverage global experience in critical infrastructure assets to innovate practical solutions grounded in your operational realities. For more information, visit 1898andCo.com.

