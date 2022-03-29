Fortis Life Sciences Partners With AccuGenomics to Expand Genomics Portfolio

Fortis Life Sciences, a strategic platform company providing capital, expertise, and operational resources to grow founder-led life science companies, today announced it is the exclusive channel partner for AccuGenomics in the Unites States, with co-exclusive rights in Europe. Under the agreement, Fortis will help expand customer access to AccuGenomics' patented SNAQ™-SEQ Internal Standards technology, the only commercial internal standards for next-generation sequencing (NGS).
SNAQ™-SEQ multiplex QC standards are essential for highly sensitive NGS applications. These standards eliminate the need for more costly external controls that take up valuable space in assay design. They are more accurate as each sample has an internal control rather than relying on representative controls being used for the entire assay.
Ken Yoon, Fortis' Chief Operating Officer, commented on the partnership, "We are delighted to be partnering with an innovative company like AccuGenomics. Their patented SNAQ technology will dramatically improve the ability of customers to trust the accuracy and sensitivity of their results, especially in the most demanding precision medical applications. We believe the technology and expertise of AccuGenomics, our commercial and operational capabilities will form a highly complementary, strategic partnership."
"Fortis Life Sciences is well aligned across the diagnostic, therapeutic, and pharmaceutical discovery sectors as a strategic distribution partner for AccuGenomics in the US and Europe. They will provide expertise and operational resources to help enable the growth and success of our company. Our focus is on improving the accuracy and sensitivity of challenging liquid biopsy applications like minimal residual disease (MRD) detection. This agreement with Fortis will accelerate the adoption of our differentiated internal spike in standards for targeted NGS assays like MRD while providing researchers and clinicians better access to our SNAQ technology, leading to more accurate and actionable variant calls across multiple precision medicine applications," said Dan Dilks, Senior Vice President, Business Development at AccuGenomics.
About AccuGenomics: AccuGenomics is driven to improve the accuracy and performance of clinical sequencing for better patient outcomes. The rapid pace of innovation in NGS diagnostics continues to push the limits of detection for low abundance biomarkers, increasing the need to demonstrate the analytical performance of these tests for patients and healthcare providers. AccuGenomics is actively developing technology solutions that enable test developers and implementers to demonstrate the highest performance levels of their assay. SNAQTM-SEQ enables a host of highly sensitive NGS applications that improve ctDNA detection in liquid biopsy, SARS-CoV-2 pathogen screening, and rapid adventitious agent detection in cell therapy manufacturing. https://www.accugenomics.com
About Fortis Life Sciences: Fortis Life Sciences is a strategic platform company providing capital, expertise, and operational resources to enable the growth and success of founder-led life sciences tools companies. Established in 2020 and headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, Fortis Life Sciences has a vision of creating a unique life sciences company focused on offering world class products coupled with the best customer experience in the industry. For more information, visit www.fortislife.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @FortisLifeSci.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220329005192/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.