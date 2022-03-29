Fortis Life Sciences Partners With AccuGenomics to Expand Genomics Portfolio

Fortis Life Sciences, a strategic platform company providing capital, expertise, and operational resources to grow founder-led life science companies, today announced it is the exclusive channel partner for AccuGenomics in the Unites States, with co-exclusive rights in Europe. Under the agreement, Fortis will help expand customer access to AccuGenomics' patented SNAQ™-SEQ Internal Standards technology, the only commercial internal standards for next-generation sequencing (NGS).

SNAQ™-SEQ multiplex QC standards are essential for highly sensitive NGS applications. These standards eliminate the need for more costly external controls that take up valuable space in assay design. They are more accurate as each sample has an internal control rather than relying on representative controls being used for the entire assay.

Ken Yoon, Fortis' Chief Operating Officer, commented on the partnership, "We are delighted to be partnering with an innovative company like AccuGenomics. Their patented SNAQ technology will dramatically improve the ability of customers to trust the accuracy and sensitivity of their results, especially in the most demanding precision medical applications. We believe the technology and expertise of AccuGenomics, our commercial and operational capabilities will form a highly complementary, strategic partnership."

"Fortis Life Sciences is well aligned across the diagnostic, therapeutic, and pharmaceutical discovery sectors as a strategic distribution partner for AccuGenomics in the US and Europe. They will provide expertise and operational resources to help enable the growth and success of our company. Our focus is on improving the accuracy and sensitivity of challenging liquid biopsy applications like minimal residual disease (MRD) detection. This agreement with Fortis will accelerate the adoption of our differentiated internal spike in standards for targeted NGS assays like MRD while providing researchers and clinicians better access to our SNAQ technology, leading to more accurate and actionable variant calls across multiple precision medicine applications," said Dan Dilks, Senior Vice President, Business Development at AccuGenomics.

About AccuGenomics: AccuGenomics is driven to improve the accuracy and performance of clinical sequencing for better patient outcomes. The rapid pace of innovation in NGS diagnostics continues to push the limits of detection for low abundance biomarkers, increasing the need to demonstrate the analytical performance of these tests for patients and healthcare providers. AccuGenomics is actively developing technology solutions that enable test developers and implementers to demonstrate the highest performance levels of their assay. SNAQTM-SEQ enables a host of highly sensitive NGS applications that improve ctDNA detection in liquid biopsy, SARS-CoV-2 pathogen screening, and rapid adventitious agent detection in cell therapy manufacturing. https://www.accugenomics.com

About Fortis Life Sciences: Fortis Life Sciences is a strategic platform company providing capital, expertise, and operational resources to enable the growth and success of founder-led life sciences tools companies. Established in 2020 and headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, Fortis Life Sciences has a vision of creating a unique life sciences company focused on offering world class products coupled with the best customer experience in the industry. For more information, visit www.fortislife.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @FortisLifeSci.

