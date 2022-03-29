ShouTi Appoints Sharon Tetlow to Board of Directors

ShouTi Inc., a clinical-stage global biopharmaceutical company developing novel oral therapeutics to treat a wide range of chronic diseases, today announced the appointment of Sharon Tetlow to the company's board of directors. Ms. Tetlow will also serve as chair of the audit committee.

"On behalf of the board and management team at ShouTi, I am pleased to welcome Sharon to the board," said Daniel Welch, Chairman of the Board, ShouTi. "Sharon is an accomplished life sciences finance executive whose deep financial strategy and compliance expertise will be instrumental in leading our audit committee. With an outstanding track record of advising biopharmaceutical companies, Sharon's perspective will help propel us into our next stage of growth in bringing more effective and globally-accessible treatments to patients with chronic diseases."

Ms. Tetlow has more than 30 years of financial leadership experience within the life sciences industry. She founded and serves as Managing Partner of Potrero Hill Advisors (PHA). Prior to PHA, Ms. Tetlow held numerous senior finance roles, including Chief Financial Officer, at multiple public and private life sciences companies. Ms. Tetlow is an experienced board director and currently serves as board member, Audit Committee Chair and member of the Nominating and Governance Committee of Dice Therapeutics DICE, as Supervisory Board Member and Audit Committee Chair of Valneva SE VALN and as board member and Audit Committee Chair of Catalyst Biosciences CBIO. Ms. Tetlow earned a B.A. from the University of Delaware, and an M.B.A. from Stanford University.

"With its powerful structure-based drug discovery engine and pipeline of novel small molecule drug candidates, I believe ShouTi has a unique opportunity to bring impactful medicines to the world," said Ms. Tetlow. "I'm excited to join the ShouTi board to help shape the company's evolution and drive our mission of developing innovative oral therapeutics to treat a wide range of diseases within the metabolic, cardiovascular and pulmonary therapeutic areas."

About ShouTi

ShouTi is a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company aiming to develop and deliver novel oral therapeutics to treat a wide range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. ShouTi's pipeline includes two clinical compounds. The company's cutting-edge technology platform leverages structure-based drug discovery and computational chemistry expertise and enables ShouTi to develop oral small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases, including those in the metabolic, cardiovascular, and pulmonary therapeutic areas. By leveraging ShouTi's world-class structure-based drug discovery know-how, the company aims to design differentiated small molecule therapies to overcome the limitations of biologics and peptide therapies, starting with a focus on the GPCR family of drug targets. For more information, visit www.shoutipharma.com and follow the company on Twitter @ShouTiPharma and LinkedIn.

