Ivanti Wavelink Empowers Supply Chain Customers to Turn Data into Operational Insights

Ivanti Velocity empowers customers to further improve operations through automation and actionable insights leveraging Ivanti Neurons for IIoT platform
Ivanti Wavelink, the supply chain business unit of Ivanti, today announced a new offering that delivers operational insights for new and current Ivanti Velocity customers. These insights enable key performance indicator (KPI) use cases, helping customers to make the right decisions and further improve supply chain operations.
The complexity of warehouse operations has increased over the past decade, thanks to rapid technological changes and the rising demand for better products and services. At the same time, many operational leaders have struggled with limited visibility and ineffective data, making it difficult to make informed decisions and manage intricate supply chain processes. With the new operational insights offering, Ivanti Velocity customers can leverage real-time data gathered from their rugged devices and day-to-day processes and take immediate action to improve workflows.
The out-of-the-box offering provides actionable insights into warehouse operations. For example, it can track how long it takes to complete an order or how long it takes for an employee to travel from one location to the next. It can also identify issues with bad bar codes, damaged goods, incorrect location details, cargo snaps, and more. Operations managers can then use that data to improve operations and build workflow automation around certain processes to transform the supply chain.
"I'm excited for our customers to leverage our Ivanti Neurons for IIoT platform and integrate Ivanti Velocity to further improve efficiencies and enhance workflows through automation," said Brandon Black, senior vice president and general manager, Ivanti Wavelink. "Currently, if there is a damaged barcode scanner that does not get reported, it slows down productivity or hurts accuracy in picking. This solution easily solves those common challenges. It enables customers to get operational predictability while tracking warehouse KPIs on a consistent basis and increase productivity, efficiency, and customer satisfaction."
With this operational insights offering, customers with Ivanti Velocity can immediately connect to Ivanti Neurons for IIoT to achieve enhanced visibility into order management, inventory management, resource planning, and transportation management.
Ivanti Wavelink will be demonstrating this offering at Modex 2022. Stop by our booth #C8294 to see the demo. And visit the Ivanti Velocity and Ivanti Neurons for IIOT product pages to learn more.
About Ivanti Wavelink
Ivanti Wavelink is a global leader in supply chain solutions that focus on task worker operational excellence in business-critical environments. Over 25,000 customers have deployed Ivanti Wavelink solutions to accelerate warehouse operations, reduce risks, and increase productivity through intelligent insights and automation. Our market-leading mobile enterprise platform, combined with our innovative mobile and IIoT solutions, can enhance task worker productivity at the edge and drive efficiency and profit to the bottom line. Ivanti Wavelink is part of Ivanti, a global technology company that enables and secures the Everywhere Workplace. Ivanti is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah and has offices all over the world. For more information, visit www.ivanti.com/wavelink and follow @GoIvanti.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220329005120/en/
