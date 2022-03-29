AskNicely & Metrigy to Host Webinar Discussing Key Findings From 2022 State of Frontline Research Report

Webinar taking place April 7, 2022, 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.(PDT) explores what leading service businesses are doing to win customer experience and increase ROI

AskNicely, a leader in customer experience software for service businesses, today announced it will host a live webinar to discuss key findings from a first-of-its-kind study, the 2022 State of Frontline Research Report conducted by Metrigy. The webinar takes place Thursday, April 7, 2022, from 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. (PDT). Attendees will hear from Metrigy CEO and Principal Analyst Robin Gareiss, and AskNicely Vice President of Marketing Robert Galop, who will share examples of what leading services businesses are doing to excel in customer experience.

"Business leaders continue to highlight customer experience as their top priority, but we found that most of them rely on a customer experience model that fails to deliver," says Galop. "Frontline workers, those who are directly interacting with customers, aren't being served by the current model. We are excited to share in this study how the best service businesses approach customer experience by empowering their frontline teams and significantly increasing ROI from their customer experience investments."

The Metrigy study, which included both interviews and survey responses from 215 service businesses in the US, UK, Canada and Australia, mapped customer experience and frontline worker maturity to results obtained in revenue improvement, employee efficiency improvement, customer satisfaction improvement and cost reduction. The research is unique in that no other study has been conducted at this level to tie investments in frontline workers to improvements in business outcomes and specifically to the highest-priority initiatives for service businesses in 2022.

"It's crucial for companies to empower their frontline workers, but our research shows most organizations don't have the pieces in place to make that happen," says Gareiss, whose firm focuses on the rapidly changing areas of Unified Communications and Collaboration (UCC), the digital workplace, customer experience (CX) and contact center among other related technologies. "A mature customer experience strategy requires attention to frontline worker communication, training, feedback, and empowerment. The research identifies initiatives companies can adopt now to significantly improve revenue, customer satisfaction, and employee efficiency."

The webinar will focus on these key themes:

How are companies leveraging frontline experiences to improve business metrics?

How are companies empowering their frontline workers?

What's the best way to coach employees who need help and reward those who have exceeded expectations?

How are successful companies using technology to improve frontline worker and customer satisfaction, driving a 105% CSAT improvement and a 41% revenue increase?

Launched in 2021, the AskNicely Frontline Success platform is the world's first to connect the dots between employee experience, customer experience and revenue growth for service businesses. With intelligence and insight delivered to frontline teams, it delivers personalized coaching and motivation for frontline workers powered by real-time customer feedback to eliminate the need for layers of middle management.

To register for the 2022 State of Frontline Research Report webinar, click here.

About AskNicely

Founded in 2014, AskNicely is the Frontline Success Platform pioneer, connecting the dots between employee experience, customer experience, and revenue growth for service businesses. The industry-leading mobile platform delivers personalized coaching and motivation for frontline workers powered by real-time customer feedback, leading to improved growth from better customer experience. AskNicely services over 1,400 companies worldwide and has offices in the United States, New Zealand, and the Netherlands. For more information, visit www.asknicely.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220329005086/en/