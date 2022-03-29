Nebulon Introduces the First and Only Combined Server and Storage Solution for Four-Minute Ransomware Recovery

New smartInfrastructure service, TimeJump, architected to deliver complete ransomware recovery for both critical application data and infected operating systems

Nebulon, Inc.®, the pioneer of smartInfrastructureTM, an infrastructure operations SaaS that transforms an on-premises server estate into a cloud operating platform, today unveiled Nebulon TimeJumpTM, a solution architected to address key ransomware mitigation challenges faced by CIOs and CISOs. Nebulon TimeJump is the first and only combined server and storage solution architected to offer complete ransomware recovery in less than four minutes.

According to pro-consumer technology website Comparitech, an investigation of 186 ransomware attacks on U.S. businesses in 2020 found that downtime costs alone totaled $20.9B, averaging a staggering $112M per attack. Bringing application data back online quickly, reliably, and at scale is imperative. Ransomware recovery solutions offered by traditional 3-tier and hyperconverged infrastructure vendors can address part of the problem with a "snapshot" of customer data. However, when ransomware strikes, the attack can infect operating systems and disable critical infrastructure, preventing immediate recovery from data snapshots. The resulting infrastructure recovery can take hours—or even days—and lead to unnecessary downtime costs.

Nebulon TimeJump provides four-minute restore capabilities not only for critical application data but also infected operating systems, so application infrastructure can be brought back online near-instantly. With the debut of TimeJump, IT organizations no longer have to suffer through a lengthy manual recovery of critical infrastructure. They can instead reduce application infrastructure recovery from hours or days to under four minutes.

"A ransomware attack on your business is more a case of when, not if. Therefore, any ransomware protection strategy must go beyond prevention tactics and incorporate rapid recovery to mitigate downtime and related costs," said David Floyer, CTO and Cofounder, Wikibon. "The recovery solution from Nebulon is independent of the servers and allows the restoration of both data and the underlying operating systems. This capability means IT can restore whole application clusters online in minutes."

"Minimizing the impact of ransomware attacks is critical for the continuous service delivery demanded by our clients. Therefore, naturally we implement preventative measures. Being able to recover quickly is imperative when—not if—ransomware strikes, but recovery tools aren't accessible when their supporting infrastructure is infected." said Damon Dance, Director of Sales, Inca Cloud. "Nebulon is our antidote to the paradox of management tools depending on the infrastructure they manage. If/when our infrastructure is ever compromised, Nebulon TimeJump will get our infrastructure back up and running so we can restore operations in minutes. No other combined server and storage solution on the market can do this that quickly."

Not only does Nebulon provide a breakthrough ransomware recovery solution, the company's smartInfrastructure offering also protects against ransomware attacks due to a day-one design decision. All critical enterprise data services, such as erasure coding, encryption and snapshots, are enabled by Nebulon's PCIe-based services processing unit (SPU). The SPU connects to the server's internal solid-state disks (SSDs) and operates in a separate security domain from the server's CPU, memory, network, and operating system. Isolated compute and storage security domains prevent ransomware from infecting the data protection software that enables reliable recovery of the operating system and application data. Alternative solutions like hyperconverged infrastructure share server and storage security domains, so a ransomware attack on the server easily infects storage resources and protection software. This is particularly problematic when infrastructure management tools used for recovery depend on a healthy hypervisor, operating system, and software defined storage (SDS) data services.

Beyond rapid ransomware recovery and an architected security domain within the server, Nebulon further immunizes the infrastructure against the persistent threat of cyber criminals. Nebulon ON, the company's cloud control plane, employs end-to-end hardware-based cryptographic authentication, and all communications are protected by always-on, end-to-end encryption.

"CIOs and CISOs are squarely focused on protecting their organizations from hackers on the lookout for the most vulnerable infrastructure attack vectors," said Nebulon CEO Siamak Nazari. "Nebulon can help them sleep a little better at night knowing that our solution can both minimize the data services attack surface for ransomware, as well as help simply and quickly recover in under four minutes—an industry first we a proud to be a part of."

To learn more about TimeJump, Nebulon's ransomware recovery solution, register for our webinar on March 30 at 11 a.m. EST / 4 p.m. BST.

About Nebulon, Inc.

Nebulon, Inc. was founded by a group of ex-3PAR executives to pioneer Nebulon smartInfrastructure, an infrastructure operations SaaS that transforms an on-premises server estate into a cloud operating platform and delivers the benefits of the public cloud experience, on-premises from core to edge for any application—containerized, virtualized or bare metal. Nebulon smartInfrastructure provides self-service infrastructure provisioning, infrastructure management-as-a-service and enterprise-class shared and local data services. Three solutions make up the Nebulon smartInfrastructure portfolio: smartEdge, smartCore and smartIaaS solutions, which deliver easily accessible AIOps, self-managed updates and powerful programmability at any scale. Nebulon is headquartered in Fremont, Calif., and has offices in Seattle, London and Belfast, Northern Ireland. For more information, please visit www.nebulon.com or follow us on Twitter @nebuloninc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220329005122/en/