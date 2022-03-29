Accenture Joins AI4BetterHearts Data Collaborative

Global collaborative aims to improve cardiovascular health
Accenture ACN has joined AI4BetterHearts, a global data collaborative founded by Microsoft and the Novartis Foundation, that aims to help stakeholders— from policy makers to patients— make better decisions about heart health and improve the health of entire populations.
Cardiovascular disease (CVD) is the leading cause of death globally. Three-quarters of CV deaths occur in low- and middle-income countries, and many are preventable.
AI4BetterHearts leverages heart health data from different sources, using artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced analytics to better understand the drivers of CV health, including health inequities, in large populations. Accenture joins the collaboration to further the development of AI insights that can help improve population-wide cardiovascular health outcomes.
"We are joining the AI4BetterHearts collaborative to help further its ambitions to prevent cardiovascular disease. By applying technology, we can develop data-driven insights on the true catalysts of health and equity and help drive informed decisions for policy change," said Stuart Henderson, global Life Sciences lead for Accenture. "We aim to contribute to sustainable population health by integrating innovation and emerging technologies."
Ann Aerts, head of the Novartis Foundation, said, "We're developing new open-source AI insights that can help policy makers, health professionals and patients make better decisions about health and ultimately improve the heart health of entire populations. We look forward to welcoming new partners who share our mission and who want to leverage their data and expertise for population health impact."
Accenture's Life Sciences industry group helps pharmaceutical, biotech, medical technology, distributor and consumer health companies combine the latest technology with scientific breakthroughs to revolutionize how medical treatments are discovered, developed and delivered to patients around the world. To learn more, visit https://www.accenture.com/us-en/industries/life-sciences-index.
About Accenture
Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Interactive, Technology and Operations services — all powered by the world's largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 699,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at accenture.com.
Copyright ©2022 Accenture. All rights reserved. Accenture and its logo are registered trademarks of Accenture.
This content is provided for general information purposes and is not intended to be used in place of consultation with our professional advisors. This document refers to marks owned by third parties. All such third-party marks are the property of their respective owners. No sponsorship, endorsement or approval of this content by the owners of such marks is intended, expressed or implied.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220329005123/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.