Global Music Distribution Services Market to 2030 - by Type, Deployment Mode, End-user and Region - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Music Distribution Services Market by Type, Deployment Mode, End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The music industry makes recorded music available to customers through music distribution. It is a key part of the company's business strategy, allowing customers to buy music in stores, download it, or listen to it online. Traditionally, distribution firms establish agreements with record labels that allow them to market the label's merchandise.

The distributor keeps a portion of the profit from each unit sold and pays the remaining amount to the label. Since the internet's introduction, the mechanics of music distribution have evolved drastically, with varied results for musicians, which further fuels the growth of music distribution services market.

Increase in number of active music listeners around the globe acts a key driver of the global music distribution services market. In addition, rise in interest in listening to international and different varieties of music is strengthening the growth of the market. However, data leakage and chances of piracy during online music distribution hamper the growth of the market. On the contrary, increase in use of OTT platform and integration of virtual reality are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period.

Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the music distribution service market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the music distribution service market size is provided.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the music distribution service market.

The quantitative analysis of the music distribution service market from 2020 to 2030 is provided to determine the music distribution service market potential

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rise in number of active music listener around the globe

Increase in interest international and different varieties of music

Restraint

Increase in risk of data leakage and music piracy concerns in online music distribution

Opportunities

Integration of virtual reality in the music distribution platform

Companies Mentioned

Amuse

Ditto Music

Horus Music

Kobalt Music Group

LANDR Audio

RouteNote Inc

Loudr (Spotify)

Symphonic Distribution

The Orchard (SONY)

Tunecore

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/107hs7

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220329005614/en/