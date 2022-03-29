Scientist.com Expands Science as a Service® Platform with Acquisition of Notch8

Biotechnology and pharmaceutical R&D software solution adds application and web development services

Scientist.com, the pharmaceutical and biotech industry's leading R&D software solution provider, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of Notch8, a San Diego-based company offering application and software development services. The acquisition enables Scientist.com to begin offering web services—such as web and mobile application development, code audits, framework upgrades, deployment optimization and monitoring and support—to its existing global network of researchers and service providers.

"We offer our clients a host of integrated, behind-the-scenes support services so they can conduct scientific research seamlessly—Science as a Service," stated Chris Petersen, CTO and Founder of Scientist.com. "Notch8's experienced team of developers enables us to provide our clients with additional web solutions as well as further strengthen the infrastructure and functionality of our own platform."

Over the last 12 months, Scientist.com has expanded its service offerings beyond private research marketplaces through successful acquisitions: HealthEconomics.Com, the world's largest Connected Community for the Value, Evidence and Market Access field; InsideScientific, an online educational content creator for the life sciences; BioPharmCatalyst, an online tool that keeps biotech investors abreast of changes in the market; and now, Notch8. Scientist.com continues to operate online marketplaces for most of the world's top 30 pharmaceutical companies, over 100 biotech companies and the US National Institutes of Health (NIH).

"I am excited to join an industry leading company like Scientist.com that can now offer our suite of web and mobile development consulting directly to the research community," stated Rob Kaufman, Founding Partner and Senior Developer of Notch8. "The additional resources and support will allow us to grow our team and expand our capabilities and services."

About Scientist.com

Scientist.com's mission is to empower and connect scientists worldwide. By transforming the way scientific research is performed, our Science as a Service® platform accelerates discoveries that cure disease, address climate change and help secure global food and energy supplies. We combine sophisticated AI technology with white-glove Research Concierge® support to enable researchers to run more innovative experiments faster and cheaper.

Visit scientist.com to learn more.

Join Scientist.com on social media: LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220329005228/en/