Outlook on the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Global Market to 2030 - Increase in Number of Pipeline Drugs Presents Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The global idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis market was valued at $3,126.08 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $6,169.37 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.0% from 2021 to 2030.
Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis is a chronic lung disease or a condition in which the tissues in lungs become thick and stiff over time. As a result of thickening of lung tissues, brain, and other organs are unable receive optimum oxygen. This condition causes scar tissue (fibrosis) to build up in the lungs, which makes the lungs unable to transport oxygen into the bloodstream effectively. The disease usually affects people between the ages of 50 and 70. Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis belongs to a group of conditions called interstitial lung diseases (also known as ILD), which describes lung diseases that involve inflammation or scarring in the lung.
The most common signs and symptoms of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis are shortness of breath and a persistent dry, hacking cough. Many affected individuals also experience a loss of appetite and gradual weight loss. Some people with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis develop widened and rounded tips of the fingers and toes (clubbing) resulting from a shortage of oxygen.
The major factors that drive the growth of the global idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis market include rise in prevalence of fibrotic disease and increase in geriatric population. In addition, surge in demand for cost-effective drugs and introduction of advanced treatment options propel the market growth. However, unavailability of the proper treatment options of the disease restricts the market growth.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increase in incidences of cancer across the globe
- Surge in global geriatric population
- Increase in cigarette smoking
Restraint
- Lack of awareness & Proper treatment.
Opportunities
- Increase in number of pipeline drugs
- Growth opportunities in emerging markets
Market Segments
By Drug Type
- Pirfenidone
- Nintedani
By Distribution Channel
- Hospital Pharmacies
- Retail Pharmacies
- Online Provider
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- LAMEA
- Brazil
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of LAMEA
Key Players
- AstraZeneca PLC
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
- Boehringer Ingelheim
- GNI Group Ltd
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Genentech, Inc.,)
- Shiongi co Ltd
- Mission Therapeutics
- Biogen, Inc
- Galapagos NV
- FibroGen, Inc
