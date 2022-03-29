Outlook on the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Global Market to 2030 - Increase in Number of Pipeline Drugs Presents Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market by Drug Type and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis market was valued at $3,126.08 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $6,169.37 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.0% from 2021 to 2030.

Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis is a chronic lung disease or a condition in which the tissues in lungs become thick and stiff over time. As a result of thickening of lung tissues, brain, and other organs are unable receive optimum oxygen. This condition causes scar tissue (fibrosis) to build up in the lungs, which makes the lungs unable to transport oxygen into the bloodstream effectively. The disease usually affects people between the ages of 50 and 70. Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis belongs to a group of conditions called interstitial lung diseases (also known as ILD), which describes lung diseases that involve inflammation or scarring in the lung.

The most common signs and symptoms of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis are shortness of breath and a persistent dry, hacking cough. Many affected individuals also experience a loss of appetite and gradual weight loss. Some people with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis develop widened and rounded tips of the fingers and toes (clubbing) resulting from a shortage of oxygen.

The major factors that drive the growth of the global idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis market include rise in prevalence of fibrotic disease and increase in geriatric population. In addition, surge in demand for cost-effective drugs and introduction of advanced treatment options propel the market growth. However, unavailability of the proper treatment options of the disease restricts the market growth.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increase in incidences of cancer across the globe

Surge in global geriatric population

Increase in cigarette smoking

Restraint

Lack of awareness & Proper treatment.

Opportunities

Increase in number of pipeline drugs

Growth opportunities in emerging markets

Market Segments

By Drug Type

Pirfenidone

Nintedani

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Provider

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

Key Players

AstraZeneca PLC

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Boehringer Ingelheim

GNI Group Ltd

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Genentech, Inc.,)

Shiongi co Ltd

Mission Therapeutics

Biogen, Inc

Galapagos NV

FibroGen, Inc

