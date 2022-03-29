India Data Center Market Outlook & Forecast Report 2022-2027: Growing Rack Power Density & 5G Deployment To Increase Edge Data Center Investments - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "India Data Center Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

India data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.07% during 2022-2027

The enterprise adoption of cloud-based services, big data analytics, and IoT services has been a strong force for data center investments in India. COVID-19 has significantly aided the demand for data center services such as colocation and managed cloud services among enterprises in India.

In 2021, many hyperscale data center operators announced several self-built data center projects with a power capacity of 50 MW on full build. The migration of traditional service offerings to cloud-based platforms by government agencies is also a major driving factor for the development of data center facilities India.

The India data center market by area is expected to reach 2,200 thousand square feet by 2027.

Based on the Infrastructure type the market is segmented into IT Infrastructure, Electrical Infrastructure, Mechanical Infrastructure, and General Construction. The market for IT infrastructure is increasing due to the rising investments in data centers and hyperscale data centers. Cloud, big data, and IoT contribute to the demand for data centers and IT infrastructure. Most of the revenue is generated for IT infrastructure by server systems, storage, and network infrastructure.

The chiller units segments are going to witness highest incremental growth during the forecast period. The use of chiller units has enabled data center operators to equip high-density rack infrastructure with a highly concentrated cluster of servers. Chiller units are the major consumers of electricity in data centers that require a reliable and dedicated power supply.

There will be a high demand for vendors providing efficient air-cooled systems that consume less energy in the coming years. New market players can sustain themselves through partnerships and offering efficient solutions at a reduced cost.

In 2021, Microsoft opened its Pune data center facility. The new Azure availability zone in Pune ensures uptime of around 99.99%, empowering Microsoft customers in India.

5G Deployment To Increase Edge Data Center Investments

Procurement Of Renewable Energy In Data Centers

Growing Rack Power Density

Availability Of Liquid Cooling To Support AI & ML Workloads

