India Data Center Market Outlook & Forecast Report 2022-2027: Growing Rack Power Density & 5G Deployment To Increase Edge Data Center Investments - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "India Data Center Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
India data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.07% during 2022-2027
The enterprise adoption of cloud-based services, big data analytics, and IoT services has been a strong force for data center investments in India. COVID-19 has significantly aided the demand for data center services such as colocation and managed cloud services among enterprises in India.
In 2021, many hyperscale data center operators announced several self-built data center projects with a power capacity of 50 MW on full build. The migration of traditional service offerings to cloud-based platforms by government agencies is also a major driving factor for the development of data center facilities India.
The India data center market by area is expected to reach 2,200 thousand square feet by 2027.
Based on the Infrastructure type the market is segmented into IT Infrastructure, Electrical Infrastructure, Mechanical Infrastructure, and General Construction. The market for IT infrastructure is increasing due to the rising investments in data centers and hyperscale data centers. Cloud, big data, and IoT contribute to the demand for data centers and IT infrastructure. Most of the revenue is generated for IT infrastructure by server systems, storage, and network infrastructure.
The chiller units segments are going to witness highest incremental growth during the forecast period. The use of chiller units has enabled data center operators to equip high-density rack infrastructure with a highly concentrated cluster of servers. Chiller units are the major consumers of electricity in data centers that require a reliable and dedicated power supply.
VENDOR ANALYSIS
There will be a high demand for vendors providing efficient air-cooled systems that consume less energy in the coming years. New market players can sustain themselves through partnerships and offering efficient solutions at a reduced cost.
In 2021, Microsoft opened its Pune data center facility. The new Azure availability zone in Pune ensures uptime of around 99.99%, empowering Microsoft customers in India.
KEY GROWTH ENABLERS
- 5G Deployment To Increase Edge Data Center Investments
- Procurement Of Renewable Energy In Data Centers
- Growing Rack Power Density
- Availability Of Liquid Cooling To Support AI & ML Workloads
IT INFRASTRUCTURE PROVIDERS
- Arista Networks
- Atos
- Broadcom
- Cisco Systems
- Dell Technologies
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise
- Huawei
- IBM
- Juniper Networks
- Lenovo
- NEC Corporation
- NetApp
PROMINENT CONSTRUCTION CONTRACTORS
- AECOM
- Emerge Engineering
- Larsen & Toubro (L&T)
- Prasa
- Listenlights
- Sterling and Wilson (Shapoorji Pallonji Group)
- Turner & Townsend
- TATA Projects
- DSCO Group
- Vastunidhi
PROMINENT SUPPORT INFRASTRUCTURE PROVIDERS
- ABB
- Blue Box (Swegon)
- Caterpillar
- Climaveneta Climate Technologies
- Cummins
- Delta Electronics
- Eaton
- Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd (KOEL)
- Legrand
- NetRack Enclosures
- Panduit
- Reillo Elettronica Group
- Rittal
- Rolls-Royce
- Schneider Electric
- Siemens
- STULZ
- Vertiv
PROMINENT DATA CENTER INVESTORS
- Bharti Airtel (Nxtra Data)
- Amazon Web Services (AWS)
- Bridge Data Centres
- Colt Data Centre Services
- CtrlS
- NTT Global Data Centers
- Pi Data Centers
- RackBank
- Reliance Jio Infocomm
- ST Telemedia Global Data Centres
- Sify Technologies
- Web Werks
- Yotta Infrastructure (Hiranandani Group)
NEW ENTRANTS
- AdaniConneX
- Ascendas India Trust
- Equinix (GPX Global Systems)
- EverYondr
- Princeton Digital Group (PDG)
- Digital Realty & Brookfield Infrastructure
- SpaceDC
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of the Study
4.4 Market Segments
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 India Data Center Market Overview
7.2 Internet Penetration
7.3 Data Center Site Selection Criteria
7.3.1 Key
8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 5G Deployment to Increase Edge Data Center Investments
8.2 Procurement of Renewable Energy in Data Centers
8.3 Growing Rack Power Density
8.4 Availability of Liquid Cooling to Support Ai & Ml Workloads
9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Impact of Covid-19
9.2 Rise in Investments from Colocation Providers
9.3 Government Aid in Growing the Digital Economy & Data Center Investments
9.4 Cloud Adoption Increasing Data Center Investments
9.5 Big Data & IoT Driving Data Center Investments
10 Market Restraints
10.1 Challenges Related to Power Reliability/Network Outages
10.2 Security Challenges in Data Centers
10.3 Location Constraints
11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.1 Investment: Market Size & Forecast
11.2 Area: Market Size & Forecast
11.3 Power Capacity: Market Size & Forecast
11.4 Five Forces Analysis
11.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
11.4.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
11.4.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers
11.4.4 Threat of Substitutes
11.4.5 Competitive Rivalry
12 Infrastructure
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Market Overview
12.3 IT Infrastructure
12.4 Electrical Infrastructure
12.5 Mechanical Infrastructure
12.6 General Construction
13 IT Infrastructure
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Server Infrastructure
13.3 Storage Infrastructure
13.4 Network Infrastructure
14 Electrical Infrastructure
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 UPS Systems
14.3 Generators
14.4 Transfer Switches & Switchgear
14.5 Power Distribution Units
14.6 Other Electrical Infrastructure
15 Mechanical Infrastructure
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Cooling Systems
15.3 Racks
15.4 Other Mechanical Infrastructure
16 Cooling Systems
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
16.2 CRAC & CRAH Units
16.3 Chiller Units
16.4 Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers
16.5 Other Cooling Units
17 General Construction
17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
17.2 Core & Shell Development
17.3 Installation & Commissioning Services
17.4 Engineering & Building Design
17.5 Fire Detection & Suppression
17.6 Physical Security
17.7 DCIM/BMS
18 Tier Standards
18.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
18.2 Overview of Tier Standards
18.3 Tier I & II
18.4 Tier III
18.5 Tier IV
19 Geography
19.1 Investment: Snapshot & Growth Engine
19.2 Area: Snapshot & Growth Engine
19.3 Power Capacity: Snapshot & Growth Engine
20 Maharashtra
20.1 Market Snapshot
20.2 Market Overview
20.3 Investment: Market Size & Forecast
20.4 Area: Market Size & Forecast
20.5 Power Capacity: Market Size & Forecast
21 Tamil Nadu
21.1 Market Snapshot
21.2 Market Overview
21.3 Investment: Market Size & Forecast
21.4 Area: Market Size & Forecast
21.5 Power Capacity: Market Size & Forecast
22 Telangana
22.1 Market Snapshot
22.2 Market Overview
22.3 Investment: Market Size & Forecast
22.4 Area: Market Size & Forecast
22.5 Power Capacity: Market Size & Forecast
23 Uttar Pradesh
23.1 Market Snapshot
23.2 Market Overview
23.3 Investment: Market Size & Forecast
23.4 Area: Market Size & Forecast
23.5 Power Capacity: Market Size & Forecast
24 Other States
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ns0fm6
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220329005602/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
