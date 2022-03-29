ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

See Ad Disclosure

India Data Center Market Outlook & Forecast Report 2022-2027: Growing Rack Power Density & 5G Deployment To Increase Edge Data Center Investments - ResearchAndMarkets.com

by Business Wire
March 29, 2022 7:38 AM | 8 min read

The "India Data Center Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

India data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.07% during 2022-2027

The enterprise adoption of cloud-based services, big data analytics, and IoT services has been a strong force for data center investments in India. COVID-19 has significantly aided the demand for data center services such as colocation and managed cloud services among enterprises in India.

In 2021, many hyperscale data center operators announced several self-built data center projects with a power capacity of 50 MW on full build. The migration of traditional service offerings to cloud-based platforms by government agencies is also a major driving factor for the development of data center facilities India.

The India data center market by area is expected to reach 2,200 thousand square feet by 2027.

Based on the Infrastructure type the market is segmented into IT Infrastructure, Electrical Infrastructure, Mechanical Infrastructure, and General Construction. The market for IT infrastructure is increasing due to the rising investments in data centers and hyperscale data centers. Cloud, big data, and IoT contribute to the demand for data centers and IT infrastructure. Most of the revenue is generated for IT infrastructure by server systems, storage, and network infrastructure.

The chiller units segments are going to witness highest incremental growth during the forecast period. The use of chiller units has enabled data center operators to equip high-density rack infrastructure with a highly concentrated cluster of servers. Chiller units are the major consumers of electricity in data centers that require a reliable and dedicated power supply.

VENDOR ANALYSIS

There will be a high demand for vendors providing efficient air-cooled systems that consume less energy in the coming years. New market players can sustain themselves through partnerships and offering efficient solutions at a reduced cost.

In 2021, Microsoft opened its Pune data center facility. The new Azure availability zone in Pune ensures uptime of around 99.99%, empowering Microsoft customers in India.

KEY GROWTH ENABLERS

  • 5G Deployment To Increase Edge Data Center Investments
  • Procurement Of Renewable Energy In Data Centers
  • Growing Rack Power Density
  • Availability Of Liquid Cooling To Support AI & ML Workloads

IT INFRASTRUCTURE PROVIDERS

  • Arista Networks
  • Atos
  • Broadcom
  • Cisco Systems
  • Dell Technologies
  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise
  • Huawei
  • IBM
  • Juniper Networks
  • Lenovo
  • NEC Corporation
  • NetApp

PROMINENT CONSTRUCTION CONTRACTORS

  • AECOM
  • Emerge Engineering
  • Larsen & Toubro (L&T)
  • Prasa
  • Listenlights
  • Sterling and Wilson (Shapoorji Pallonji Group)
  • Turner & Townsend
  • TATA Projects
  • DSCO Group
  • Vastunidhi

PROMINENT SUPPORT INFRASTRUCTURE PROVIDERS

  • ABB
  • Blue Box (Swegon)
  • Caterpillar
  • Climaveneta Climate Technologies
  • Cummins
  • Delta Electronics
  • Eaton
  • Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd (KOEL)
  • Legrand
  • NetRack Enclosures
  • Panduit
  • Reillo Elettronica Group
  • Rittal
  • Rolls-Royce
  • Schneider Electric
  • Siemens
  • STULZ
  • Vertiv

PROMINENT DATA CENTER INVESTORS

  • Bharti Airtel (Nxtra Data)
  • Amazon Web Services (AWS)
  • Bridge Data Centres
  • Colt Data Centre Services
  • CtrlS
  • NTT Global Data Centers
  • Pi Data Centers
  • RackBank
  • Reliance Jio Infocomm
  • ST Telemedia Global Data Centres
  • Sify Technologies
  • Web Werks
  • Yotta Infrastructure (Hiranandani Group)

NEW ENTRANTS

  • AdaniConneX
  • Ascendas India Trust
  • Equinix (GPX Global Systems)
  • EverYondr
  • Princeton Digital Group (PDG)
  • Digital Realty & Brookfield Infrastructure
  • SpaceDC

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of the Study

4.4 Market Segments

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation

6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction

7.1 India Data Center Market Overview

7.2 Internet Penetration

7.3 Data Center Site Selection Criteria

7.3.1 Key

8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 5G Deployment to Increase Edge Data Center Investments

8.2 Procurement of Renewable Energy in Data Centers

8.3 Growing Rack Power Density

8.4 Availability of Liquid Cooling to Support Ai & Ml Workloads

9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 Impact of Covid-19

9.2 Rise in Investments from Colocation Providers

9.3 Government Aid in Growing the Digital Economy & Data Center Investments

9.4 Cloud Adoption Increasing Data Center Investments

9.5 Big Data & IoT Driving Data Center Investments

10 Market Restraints

10.1 Challenges Related to Power Reliability/Network Outages

10.2 Security Challenges in Data Centers

10.3 Location Constraints

11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Overview

11.1 Investment: Market Size & Forecast

11.2 Area: Market Size & Forecast

11.3 Power Capacity: Market Size & Forecast

11.4 Five Forces Analysis

11.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

11.4.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

11.4.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

11.4.4 Threat of Substitutes

11.4.5 Competitive Rivalry

12 Infrastructure

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Market Overview

12.3 IT Infrastructure

12.4 Electrical Infrastructure

12.5 Mechanical Infrastructure

12.6 General Construction

13 IT Infrastructure

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Server Infrastructure

13.3 Storage Infrastructure

13.4 Network Infrastructure

14 Electrical Infrastructure

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 UPS Systems

14.3 Generators

14.4 Transfer Switches & Switchgear

14.5 Power Distribution Units

14.6 Other Electrical Infrastructure

15 Mechanical Infrastructure

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Cooling Systems

15.3 Racks

15.4 Other Mechanical Infrastructure

16 Cooling Systems

16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

16.2 CRAC & CRAH Units

16.3 Chiller Units

16.4 Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers

16.5 Other Cooling Units

17 General Construction

17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

17.2 Core & Shell Development

17.3 Installation & Commissioning Services

17.4 Engineering & Building Design

17.5 Fire Detection & Suppression

17.6 Physical Security

17.7 DCIM/BMS

18 Tier Standards

18.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

18.2 Overview of Tier Standards

18.3 Tier I & II

18.4 Tier III

18.5 Tier IV

19 Geography

19.1 Investment: Snapshot & Growth Engine

19.2 Area: Snapshot & Growth Engine

19.3 Power Capacity: Snapshot & Growth Engine

20 Maharashtra

20.1 Market Snapshot

20.2 Market Overview

20.3 Investment: Market Size & Forecast

20.4 Area: Market Size & Forecast

20.5 Power Capacity: Market Size & Forecast

21 Tamil Nadu

21.1 Market Snapshot

21.2 Market Overview

21.3 Investment: Market Size & Forecast

21.4 Area: Market Size & Forecast

21.5 Power Capacity: Market Size & Forecast

22 Telangana

22.1 Market Snapshot

22.2 Market Overview

22.3 Investment: Market Size & Forecast

22.4 Area: Market Size & Forecast

22.5 Power Capacity: Market Size & Forecast

23 Uttar Pradesh

23.1 Market Snapshot

23.2 Market Overview

23.3 Investment: Market Size & Forecast

23.4 Area: Market Size & Forecast

23.5 Power Capacity: Market Size & Forecast

24 Other States

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ns0fm6

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Press Releases

Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.

All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.

Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.

Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.